Predator Ridge is the place to meet

When it comes to hosting business and corporate events, Predator Ridge, just south of Vernon in the north Okanagan, is where business meets pleasure.

At Predator Ridge, guests can enjoy exclusive Okanagan experiences that bring people together under one roof. From meetings and conferences, creative group retreats, comfortable accommodations, and outdoor activities, it’s all there.

The property will keep your group energized, engaged, and entertained so your team can make the most of your time together outside of the traditional boardroom.

“It allows groups to focus their time on their gathering and is ideal for company events,” says Janine Collard, resort sales manager at Predator Ridge.

The resort, in addition to having all the amenities to host gatherings of up to 150 people, also handles all the event planning and hosts more than 200 events a year.

Its premium facilities include well-equipped conference rooms, meeting spaces and event venues that accommodate both small and large groups, all nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Okanagan Valley.

Predator Ridge provides a picturesque backdrop for corporate events and the serene environment and breathtaking views contribute to a peaceful and refreshing atmosphere, free of distractions and filled with endless focus for face-time, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

The property also offers a wide range of event options to suit different corporate needs. Whether it's a conference, team-building retreat, or executive meeting, it has the flexibility to accommodate various event formats and can customize event packages, activities, and dining options based on the specific requirements of each corporate group.

The team’s attentive and personalized service ensures every aspect of a corporate event runs smoothly and leaves a lasting impression.

Predator Ridge also offers an array of recreational activities that can be incorporated into corporate events, throughout the year. Attendees can golf on two of Canada’s best golf courses, hike scenic trails, attend wine tours and more. Located just 15 minutes from the Scenic Sip route that features some of the area’s best wineries, it now has an exclusive partnership with O’Rourke Family Estate to offer private groups unique and special experiences.

Culinary excellence is also on offer and Predator Ridge proudly features top-notch culinary offerings, including a variety of dining options and catering services. It can cater to different dietary preferences and create customized menus for corporate events. The emphasis on culinary excellence adds an element of indulgence and enjoyment to the overall event experience.

Improvements are also being made to its golf amenities, including refreshing its clubhouse this fall and unveiling a new dining experience in 2024, as well as new range technology at the practice facility where players can access skill-based games that will drive their range session and store data from practice sessions and monitor changes to fine-tune their swing over time.

Enhancements are also being made to its more than 35-kilometres multi-use trail network, which connects more than 40 kilometres of trails in nearby Ellison Provincial Park.

“We really do provide a place where you can stay, play and meet without leaving,” says Collard.

For more on Predator Ridge go to predatorridge.com.

