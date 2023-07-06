YMCA of Southern Interior BC will fund your ECE tuition while you work in its child-care division

Contributed

If you’ve been looking for a fulfilling career but need help paying for the tuition, there is a golden opportunity knocking on your door right now.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is planning to open four new child-care centres this year throughout the Central Okanagan, which means they are hiring 15 to 20 people who want a career in early childhood education, plus supplying much of the funding for that training.

By providing training at no cost, along with guided support and a full-time career, the team at the Y knows they can remove the barriers to becoming an early childhood educator, or ECE.

“We wanted to create an opportunity that would offer a way for people to enter the early childhood educator field at no cost to them,” child care programs senior manager Val Johnson says. “This would provide support to them while pursuing a meaningful and valuable career.”

The Y is grateful for its local partnerships to open these new child-care centres and offer this exciting new opportunity for future ECEs.

Even if you have no training, you still have the opportunity to work at one of the Y’s child-care centres. Employees will work four hours a day in the Y’s child care program and also spend two hours in a dedicated learning space taking online ECE courses with the support of a facilitator.

“We hope to help people obtain their early childhood education diploma and then have conversations afterwards if they'd like to pursue a specialty in infant/toddler or special needs,” Johnson says.

The system could not be better. The Y hires employees to work at their child-care centres, and the employees receive training at no cost to build their resumes. The Y will also partner each employee with an experienced mentor to help guide them through the learning stages.

“That will solidify the online learning piece,” Johnson says, “as not everybody is comfortable or feels capable with online learning.”

Johnson says the Y is not looking to pluck talent from other child-care centres, because the organization knows how desperate some centres are to fine employees already. She just wants those interested in working for the YMCA to know how inclusive the organization is.

“The Y is an employer that really cares for the people who work here,” Johnson says. “We’ve really prioritized mental health and wellness. And we make sure that our early childhood educators have ample time off so they feel rested.

“So we’re hoping that when people come and join our team, they’ll appreciate that it’s a great place to work, and they’ll want to stay with us as long as possible.”

More information about becoming a YMCA early childhood educator can be found?on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.