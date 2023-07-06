Quail Landing show home grand opening goes this weekend at beautiful development locale

Photo: Contributed

Beautiful homes right on the golf course in one of the most coveted locations in Canada.

That sums up Kelowna’s Quail Landing, which will conduct the grand opening of its show home this Saturday and Sunday afternoon (July 8 and 9) from noon to 4 p.m. The community is located along the 18th fairway of the Quail course at Okanagan Golf Club. The show home’s address is 1979 Country Club Dr.

“Quail Landing fills a buyer niche that goes well beyond all the benefits of living in a world-class golf course community,” project marketer Darcy Nyrose of Nyrose & Associates says.

There are 24 homes in total, some of which have already been sold. Pineview Collection homes are approximately 1,350 square feet and start at $719,000, while Lakeview Collection houses are approximately 1,950 square feet and begin at $1,075,000. The homes will also meet Step 3 of the BC Energy Code, making them extremely friendly to the environment. The homes will have resource-conserving lighting and HVAC systems, as well as energy-efficient appliances and optional electric vehicle charging stations.

Quail Landing homes feature open concept and spacious interiors that allow conversation and natural light to spill from room to room. Gorgeously designed kitchens become a focal point for guests and family to gather, while a living space that seamlessly flows into a golf view-facing terrace in the Lakeview Collection, epitomizing indoor-outdoor living. With primary bed, bath, entertainment, and living spaces congregating on one of two well-defined floors, residences showcase ultimate consideration for convenient, effortless living. On the other floor, flex rooms offer endless potential for customization and accommodating visiting guests.

The homes are offered in one of two refined colour palettes, Ponderosa and Agate, that characterize features idiosyncratic to Kelowna.

“The three-bedroom Lakeview Collection with main floor primary is really appealing to empty nesters, professionals and families looking to downsize” Nyrose says. “The two-bedroom Pineview Collection fills a missing market segment for buyers looking for a two-bedroom, spacious townhome, again with primary on the main floor, at a great price point.

“We’re down to the final few homes in the Pineview Collection, which really showcases the demand for homes of this size in this price point.”

Some of the Quail Landing homes, which have views of either nearby forests or the lake on the side of the 18th fairway, are move-in ready, and the first residents are scheduled to start living there this year. It is not far from Kelowna International Airport and UBCO, and there are common amenities like a pergola and firepit to meet neighbours and create community.

“Quail Landing builds on everything we have learned over the past 30 years to provide homebuyers with a well thought out product that responds to today’s needs,” CRC Developments director Doug Allan says. “Large private patios to enjoy the golf course views, double car garages with room for your skis and golf clubs—and wired for EVs—and a community gas fire pit pergola and are just a few of the features that make Quail Landing stand out in the market.

“When people walk into our show home, we know they will be impressed with the home’s timeless and durable quality materials, smart floor plans and the abundance of natural light.”

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s grand opening, the show home will be open Thursday through Sunday. Check the Quail Landing website for show home hours and for more information.

