Savoy on Clement proves presale condos in high demand

As Canadians keep a close eye on changing interest rates and fluctuating real estate markets, one Kelowna presale development has proven the demand for condos is still incredibly strong on the local market.

Savoy on Clement launched sales this spring, and just weeks later the project is already 75% sold. That makes it the fastest selling new construction development to launch in 2023, setting the pace for presale developments in the Okanagan.

“It’s really positive to see the reaction people had to the project,” says Chad MacTavish, the CEO of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing Savoy on Clement. “Obviously, it’s a great success story for Ace and the developer, Alliston at Home, but it’s also such a great indicator for the local real estate market as a whole, as there was some uncertainty at the beginning of the year about what sales would look like going into 2023. We’re happy to be at the forefront showing just how high the demand for presale homes in Kelowna continues to be.”

Savoy on Clement opened sales with a collection of 66 studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, and two-bedroom urban townhomes, located in a prime location in Kelowna’s downtown north side. At the time of publication, all studio homes have already been purchased, with a single one-bedroom home still available and a varied selection of two-bedroom layouts still open for purchase, many featuring oversized terraces and all including parking. These two-bedroom homes offer the largest average square foot floor plans for any new construction project in downtown Kelowna, and two-bedroom home prices currently begin at $639,900.

The developer, Alliston at Home, is based out of Alberta, and the Savoy on Clement project represents its first foray into Kelowna real estate development.

“It was great for us to be able to work with such a reputable developer like Alliston and help them navigate the Kelowna market with such success,” MacTavish says. “Our job as a presale sales and marketing agency is to help developers pinpoint the market-specific details they need to speak to local buyers. Our knowledge of the market paired with Alliston bringing what is truly a beautiful and unique product to the downtown market absolutely set Savoy up to exceed all expectations.”

