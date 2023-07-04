Outbound Cycle, celebrating 30 years, is as much community meeting place as it is bike shop

Photo: Contributed

Glenn LaPlante was 20 years old in 1993 when he and a partner purchased a humble little bike shop in West Kelowna.

No one was sure how long it would last.

“We were just trying to make it for the first couple of years,” LaPlante says. “The first three are the hardest, and then the first five are the hardest, and then the first ten are the hardest. We were just trying to survive like anyone.”

Outbound Cycle has done more than just survive. It has thrived as a business and also as a community meeting place. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Outbound Cycle’s commitment to sharing the thrill of the ride, making every customer’s cycling experience as exhilarating as their first.

Situated in the heart of the Okanagan, a region world-renowned for its breathtaking trails, Outbound Cycle is more than a bike dealership. As an exclusive Rocky Mountain dealer for West Kelowna, it prides itself on being a trailblazer in the cycling community, not only riding but also contributing to trail building associations and bike clubs. Its comprehensive inventory, expert knowledge and commitment to top-tier service makes Outbound the ideal stop for all your cycling needs.

Whether you need a minor cable adjustment or an intricate suspension repair, Outbound Cycle’s experienced staff is committed to delivering excellence and standing behind the work. Outbound has adapted to the dynamic nature of the industry, embracing new trends and technologies such as e-bikes, which it has been supplying for more than 15 years.

LaPlante says the growth of the cycling community, the explosive popularity of the sport and its consistent dedication to serving their customers have been pivotal in Outbound Cycle’s longevity. Everyone who comes through the doors is greeted like a friend.

“From supplying children’s first bikes to modern e-bikes, we have been there for many generations of cyclists,” LaPlante says.

With a team of four dedicated employees, Outbound Cycle may be a little shop, but it’s a bustling hub that resonates with the heartbeat of the local cycling community. Over the years, the shop has evolved alongside the cycling industry and the community, catering to the needs of the increasingly popular mountain bike clubs and even the opening of ski hills during the summer.

Outbound Cycle’s formula for success lies in its down-to-earth approach and the premium it places on customer service.

“We pride ourselves on being there to help, whether it’s a small job or a big job,” LaPlante says. “That’s what we’ve always been about.”

Customer satisfaction is evident in the continued return business and the word-of-mouth recommendations that echo throughout the community, testifying to Outbound’s high-quality service and genuine passion for cycling.

For those seeking to delve into the world of cycling or seasoned riders in need of a tune-up, an upgrade or simply a community of like-minded individuals, make your way to Outbound Cycle.

