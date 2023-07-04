Vine 49 Wine Tours offers best guides for every kind of Okanagan wine tour

Photo: Contributed

Wine tours are meant to be fun.

Vine 49 Wine Tours brings the fun.

With a team of passionate young locals as tour guides, Vine 49 offers an unparalleled experience, connecting visitors with the vibrant spirit of Canada’s wine wonderland. Vine 49 takes pride in its young and energetic drivers who truly embody the essence of Kelowna. Born and raised in the area—Kelownafornians, as they are sometimes known—these guides bring an authentic touch to each tour, making them the perfect match for the company’s diverse clientele.

The drivers don’t just recommend places based on hearsay; they live it themselves. They know the best restaurants to dine at, the hottest dance spots to groove in, and the most reliable boat rental companies to enhance your experience. With their first-hand knowledge, they ensure you explore the hidden gems that make Kelowna truly special.

“Our drivers are really good at connecting with our target audience,” Vine 49 owner and operator Matt Welsh says.

Photo: Contributed

Catering to a wide variety of demographics is Vine 49’s specialty. Whether you’re part of a lively bachelorette party, a professional seeking a refined experience, or a retired couple looking for a relaxing evening on the Wine Trail, Vine 49 has you covered. The company prides itself on creating tailor-made experiences that suit your preferences, ensuring an unforgettable journey for all.

The wine tours focus primarily on West Kelowna and East Kelowna, but Lake Country, Naramata, Oliver and Osoyoos are also available for exploration. Vine 49 has developed strong relationships with wineries throughout these regions, granting guests VIP treatment wherever it goes. The wineries know the company well and extend their hospitality, creating an exceptional experience for Vine 49 guests.

Vine 49 is also an outstanding option for locals who may hear about wine tours all the time but have never actually taken one. There are so many unique wineries that have interesting attractions, and it’s likely many locals are unaware of the gems that are right next door.

In West Kelowna, Crown and Thieves, a fairly new winery, transports you to old castle ruins, boasting stunning artwork and exceptional wines. Frind Estate Beach Winery, the only beach access winery in Canada, captivates with its unique setting and outstanding offerings. Mount Boucherie, a popular and recognized winery, never fails to impress, with its delectable wines and The Modest Butcher restaurant, serving five-star cuisine made from fresh, local ingredients.

In East Kelowna, the Vibrant Vine stands out as a must-visit destination. It’s the only 3D winery in Canada, where the eldest son of the winery owners creates intricate artwork on every bottle. Step into the winery and don your 3D glasses to immerse yourself in a world of mesmerizing art. The Vibrant Vine is truly one-of-a-kind.

Vine 49, which got its name from Kelowna’s location near the 49th parallel, is offering a summer deal that cannot be beat: $99 per person for half-day tours of West Kelowna or East Kelowna from Monday to Friday. Weekdays are a great time to go on wine tours because the crowds aren’t as plentiful. It gives winery representatives more time to spend with visitors and to tell the stories of the wines and the region.

All you have to do is book a tour with Wine 49, and Welsh and his team will take care of the rest.

“I’m doing this because I have a passion for the service industry and a love for showing people a good time here in my backyard, where I was born and raised,” Welsh says. “I love getting to take the stress and planning away from our guests so they can enjoy their vacation here in the Okanagan.

“Once they’re booked in with us everything’s taken care of, from pickup to drop-off and the whole day in between.”

More information about Vine 49 Wine Tours can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.