Gorgeous artwork from three accomplished artists set for extended summer stay at Penticton Art Gallery

Photo: Contributed Richard Reid

Penticton Art Gallery, also known as PAG, is offering three transformative exhibitions this summer that will get you thinking and leave you inspired.

The works of esteemed artists Shizuye Takashima, Noll Derriksan and Richard Reid will be on display from July 4 to Sept. 9, giving Okanagan residents and visitors alike ample opportunity to explore personal narratives, historical experiences and the power of art to heal and stimulate.

"Summer is one of our longer exhibition run times, which I really like," PAG communications co-ordinator Chelsea Terry says. "We get an opportunity to spend more time with these beautiful pieces of art, and it never gets old talking and listening to how our guests appreciate it in their individual ways."

Photo: Contributed Shizuye Takashima

Takashima’s exhibition, The Offering, will be housed in the Project Room Gallery. It will immerse visitors in her family’s experience of internment during World War II. The Nisei painter’s work, on loan from the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre, is noted for its sensitivity and technical excellence.

Similarly, the Toni Onley Gallery spotlights Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket) and his intimate connection to the Okanagan region. Rooted in the Okanagan features vibrant depictions of native wildlife, serving as a testament to the Westbank First Nation's former chief's deep bond with the land. Derriksan passed away in 2020.

“We have acquired a remarkable collection of fifteen works by Derriksan, comprising three acrylic paintings and twelve silkscreen prints,” Terry says. “We express our deep gratitude to Nancy Schmidt, whose generous support enabled this acquisition. Nancy’s donation honours her mother, Verna Schreiber (McLean), a cherished Penticton Indian Band elder known for her welcoming spirit.”

In the Main Gallery, Liminal Space, by 93-year-old Reid, takes centre stage. Reid, a prolific artist, has largely kept his body of work private. This exhibition reveals his profound journey through life, loss and love, demonstrating how his craft offered solace during the global pandemic and the loss of his partner, Beverley.

"We are privileged to showcase Richard Reid’s transformative artistic journey,” PAG director Paul Crawford says. “His commitment to his craft and his ability to translate personal emotions into powerful artworks are truly remarkable.”

With the artists unable to attend a live opening event, the gallery will host two free guided tours led by Crawford. They will take place on July 5 and July 26 at 7 p.m., offering visitors a deep dive into the artists’ lives and creative processes.

Register for the tours here and learn more about Penticton Art Gallery on its website here.

Photo: Contributed Noll Derriksan

