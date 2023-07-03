Canadian music icon Paul Brandt performing at this year's 97 South Song Sessions

Photo: Contributed Paul Brandt

The summer heat is set to rise in Penticton, as the fifth annual 97 South Song Sessions will welcome Canadian country legend Paul Brandt and four Nashville hit songwriters to the main stage.

The event will take place July 20-22 at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. It has become one of the highlights of the Okanagan summer calendar, attracting some of the world’s greatest Songwriters to the serene landscape of B.C.’s wine country.

Brandt will perform on the Spotlight on Nashville main stage on Friday and Saturday night. The Calgary native and Canadian Country Music Association’s most decorated male artist remains one of the biggest names in Canadian country music since his debut in 1996. Joining Brandt are award-winning songwriters Jamie O’Neal (There Is No Arizona, When I Think About Angels), Wendell Mobley (How Forever Feels, by Kenny Chesney), and Lee Thomas Miller (Whiskey & You, by?Chris Stapleton). Returning this year to host the main stage is Grammy Award winner Tim Nichols (Live Like You Were Dying, by Tim McGraw).

This year also offers a Saturday matinee event called The Discovery Series, featuring rising Canadian stars Teigen Gayse, Dan Davidson, Sykamore and Cole Bradley, who will perform live and share the stories of their journey in the industry. This is a 14-plus event, ideal for families and aspiring musicians alike.

Music lovers can purchase the three-day VIP Experience, which grants full access to four different events: the VIP Launch Party, the Spotlight on Nashville Main Stage, the new Discovery Series Matinee, and the new Storyteller Icon event, which features an intimate conversation and performance by rock icon Rik Emmett of Triumph. The VIP pass is almost sold out, so do not wait.

97 South Song Sessions, presented by Stingray, offers a unique take on the typical music festival. It is an acoustic music performance and storytelling event where award-winning songwriters and recording artists share the stage, in the round, performing live and entertaining the audience with tales of the creative journey that inspired their hit songs. The result is an intimate show that is variously touching, humorous and certainly unforgettable.

Photo: Contributed Top row (L to R): Rik Emmett, Jamie O'Neal, Tim Nichols; middle row (L to R): Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, Teigen Gayse; bottom row (L to R): Cole Bradley, Skyamore, Dan Davidson.

“This event absolutely blew us away,” 2022 attendee Kirsten Marshall says. “The setting was intimate and allowed us to experience some of our favourite artists pushing past their comfort zone to provide a magical blend of stories and music. We were equally entranced by some of the hit songwriters we did not initially know, who had an opportunity to present their songs in their original format with intriguing accompanying tales behind them.

“We were captivated by the whole event. If you are wondering what it’s all about, I would highly recommend you experience it for yourself.?You won’t be disappointed.”

Organizers are expecting this year’s festival to be the most successful yet, citing the exciting lineup and the addition of new stages.

Click here to get your tickets for the 97 South Song Sessions festival.

