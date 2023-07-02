Okanagan musicians will fill air while you enjoy tasty glasses of Road 13 wine

Imagine an evening of local live music surrounded by sun-kissed vines, sipping on a glass of bold, southern wine. Welcome to Roots & Rhythms at Road 13 in Oliver. The perfect blend of farm charm and acoustic bliss, crafted just for you.
Pull up your favourite chair, fill a glass of white, red or rosé, and enjoy a complimentary evening every other Sunday this summer of soul-stirring melodies, putting a spotlight on Okanagan artists. It kicks off on July 2 with Dave Barber, followed by Andrew Allens on July 16 and Iain Clark on July 30.
Road 13 has a seat with your name on it. They will see you there, friends.
Wine and food is available for purchase. Please bring a chair as there is limited seating.
Road 13 is also serving up special sips of …
2022 SELECT HARVEST ROSÉ
Pinot Noir and Gamay fruit are hand-harvested, sorted, then gently whole-cluster-pressed to get that “kiss” of colour.
2021 VIOGNIER
Complex in all the right ways, this white pairs well with spicy food and spicy conversation.
2020 JOHN OLIVER SYRAH
Awarded a Gold medal scoring 95 points in Decanter World Wine Awards, this winning Syrah expresses spice from Golden Mile Bench combined with fruit-forwardness of Black Sage Bench. Only 20 barrels crafted.
