Okanagan musicians will fill air while you enjoy tasty glasses of Road 13 wine

Imagine an evening of local live music surrounded by sun-kissed vines, sipping on a glass of bold, southern wine. Welcome to Roots & Rhythms at Road 13 in Oliver. The perfect blend of farm charm and acoustic bliss, crafted just for you.

Pull up your favourite chair, fill a glass of white, red or rosé, and enjoy a complimentary evening every other Sunday this summer of soul-stirring melodies, putting a spotlight on Okanagan artists. It kicks off on July 2 with Dave Barber, followed by Andrew Allens on July 16 and Iain Clark on July 30.

Road 13 has a seat with your name on it. They will see you there, friends.

Wine and food is available for purchase. Please bring a chair as there is limited seating.

2022 SELECT HARVEST ROSÉ

Pinot Noir and Gamay fruit are hand-harvested, sorted, then gently whole-cluster-pressed to get that “kiss” of colour.

Shop for it here.

















2021 VIOGNIER

Complex in all the right ways, this white pairs well with spicy food and spicy conversation.

Shop for it here.

















2020 JOHN OLIVER SYRAH

Awarded a Gold medal scoring 95 points in Decanter World Wine Awards, this winning Syrah expresses spice from Golden Mile Bench combined with fruit-forwardness of Black Sage Bench. Only 20 barrels crafted.

Shop for it here.



















