Peachland-based Fresh Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning can clean like few others

Mark Powers was a young 16-year-old with an entrepreneurial spirit. He took his first steps into the duct and carpet cleaning industry, bringing with him an experience of fire safety he acquired from his father, a Toronto firefighter.

Little did he know that this would be the start of a fruitful journey spanning multiple decades.

Powers operates his independent company, Fresh Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning, which is based in Peachland but covers regions across the country. Powers, who also owns U.S. air duct cleaning company in California, found his niche working with property management companies; the business south of the border cleans more than 120,000 dryer vents a year for large management companies.

What sets Fresh Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning apart is its commitment to quality and professionalism.

“We take our time performing the work with expertise and cleanliness,” Powers says. “We take precautions in this industry with corner guards, and we roll out neoprene runner mats in the home. We’re always communicating with the customer throughout the job. If there are any deficiencies, we let the customer know.”

Powers’ business is all about improving indoor air quality and fire safety. It does not subcontract, and all of its technicians are in-house, experienced and certified. Its equipment is top-of-the-line, emphasizing the importance of powerful gas-powered vacuum systems and compressed air. This commitment to excellence also extends to customer satisfaction.

“What we do is we offer a before-and-after photo inside the ductwork,” Powers says, ensuring every customer knows exactly what kind of work was done.

Another unique feature is its disinfection procedure. They use Benefect, a 100% herbal, botanical, non-chemical product approved by Health Canada, which Powers has been using for more than 25 years. It is a testament to its commitment to safety and efficiency.

Fresh Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning covers the entire Okanagan as well as Kamloops to Sicamous to the north and Keremeos and Princeton in the south. The business serves a diverse range of customers, including residential homes, large new homes for builders, airports, casinos, hospitals, restaurants, commercial and retail spaces, all while maintaining an A-plus rating with Better Business Bureau.

Powers’ philosophy is customer-first.

“Taking care of the customer—the customer always being put number one and guaranteed satisfaction with the work—is important, because word of mouth and repeat customers are what keeps us in business,” he says.

In essence, Powers’ story is a testament to resilience, innovation and a steadfast commitment to quality. Fresh Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning continues to rise, expanding its reach, serving an ever-growing customer base and maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

More information about Fresh Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning can be found on its website here.

