The District at Predator Ridge offering beautiful, purpose-built, long-term rentals

There’s a new type of housing available at Predator Ridge.

For the first time, the popular four-season resort community is offering purpose-built, long-term rentals.

The District at Predator Ridge will feature 54 new, three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury townhome units at more than 1,781 square feet, with two patios and a garage.

While the fully furnished, modern farmhouse style homes provide high end living, residents will likely be spending most of their time outside enjoying the nearly endless recreational amenities.

Predator Ridge offers reduced green fees on its two signature 18-hole golf courses for long-term renters, along with more than 35 kilometres of hiking and biking trails.

Residents also receive access to the Tenant Advantage program, offering similar benefits as homeowners, including access to the fitness centre, boutique racquet club, as well as discounts to the restaurants and retail operations at the resort.

The fun doesn’t stop once residents leave the resort either, with SilverStar Mountain Resort, Kelowna International Airport and the many city amenities offered in Vernon just a short drive away.

“For anyone considering buying at Predator Ridge, it’s a great opportunity to give the resort lifestyle a test drive to see if it’s the right fit,” Predator Ridge marketing and communications director Michelle Beaudry says.

Those interested in inquiring about a year long lease on a new townhome rental are encouraged to swing by the new showhome in The District at Predator Ridge.

Open houses are being held at the showhome all summer, running from 12-5 on Fridays, 10-4 on Saturdays and 11-3 on Sundays.

Viewings by appointment are available at all other times.

More information about The District at Predator Ridge can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.