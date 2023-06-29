Kelowna's Global Pet Foods provides high-quality, nutritious food for family pets

Photo: Contributed

Pet owners looking for healthier options for their furry friends will be happy to hear Global Pet Foods has officially opened its new location in Kelowna.

Located in Capri Centre Mall, the premium pet food store carries several independent brands such as Nature’s Harvest, Nutram, Oven Baked and many more that provide a high-quality nutritious diet for cats, dogs or small animals.

The specialized selection can help cater to an animal's various dietary needs, with raw, grain-free, hypoallergenic and other formulas all carried in-store.

To help celebrate the well-stocked new location, Global Pet Foods is hosting a customer appreciation day on Saturday, July 15, where special deals and freebies will be offered to those visiting the new business.

Owner Marie Meade has worked and volunteered in the pet industry for more than a decade and is well linked in with the Okanagan’s animal care community.

“When I was kid the local pet store in Rutland was my favorite place, so working in and owning a pet store has always been a childhood dream of mine,” Meade says.

A key factor that separates Global Pet Foods from buying animal products at larger locations is the personalized experience customers receive as soon as they walk through the door.

“Our employees are well trained and customers are encouraged to ask questions in order to determine exactly what diet their pet requires to be as healthy as possible,” Meade says.

“If that means we have to order in exclusive brands to best suit your pet’s needs we are happy to do that.”

Global Pet Foods also offers a wide range of pet supplies and accessories including treats, toys, grooming and hygiene products to make sure all furry companions are looked after.

For more information about Kelowna’s newest pet store and to get updates on new products, you can follow the Global Pet Foods Kelowna page on Facebook and Instagram.

Marie Meade and her family have a deep love for pets.

