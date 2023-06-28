Quails' Gate Winery wine club members the big winners of Dare to Pair culinary event

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Sung Ji Park, Alain Leger and Stephane Facon.

On Sunday, June 25, Quails’ Gate Winery hosted its wine club members for the second Dare to Pair wine and culinary experience. This newly imagined member event welcomed three visiting chefs from well-known local kitchens to compete for the best pairing.

MEET THE PLAYERS

Chef Alain Léger, Maestro’s at Manteo Eldorado Resort

Chef Alain Léger, hailing from New Brunswick with a long Acadian lineage, discovered his passion for cooking after developing a love for food. He pursued culinary education at Montreal’s esteemed l’Institut de Tourisme et d’Hôtellerie du Québec. Subsequently, he gained experience at renowned establishments such as Le Bonaparte, Les Mignardises, The Ritz Carlton and the Hotel Inter-Continental Montréal.

Manteo embodies the Mediterranean with its warm exterior hues, expansive waterfront views and spacious villas. Born out of a desire for an elevated dining experience, Maestro’s at Manteo exemplifies the rich flavours of the Mediterranean right on the shores of the Okanagan. Léger's menu at Maestro’s focuses on simplicity and the quality of ingredients.

Léger prepared cinnamon marinated duck breast with port and cherry jus, celeriac and taleggio purée, paired alongside Quails’ Gate 2013 Pinot Noir.

Chef Sung Ji Park, Gather Restaurant

Born in Padori, South Korea, chef Sung Ji Park grew up in a small town by the mountains and oceans. Raised by fishermen and farmers, Park became very familiar with wild plants and seafood from a young age. His journey into the culinary arts was interrupted due to mandatory military service for two years. While serving in the military, Park was one of the few chosen to be a private chef for one of the generals. He was lucky enough to attend one of the biggest food competitions in Korea, where he won two gold medals.

Gather is a neighbourhood Korean Italian restaurant that draws from the heritage of both owners: Park and Luigi Coccaro. Gather draws from Park’s and Coccaro's family connections and was designed as a place where family and friends can gather around a table to share an authentic culinary experience. Park’s menu features a variety of small, medium and large plates that lend to sharing, as is customary in both Korean and Italian culture.

Park prepared New York steak tataki with chickpea lentil hummus, soy peppercorn sauce, pickled vegetable, roasted carrot and herb oil paired alongside Quails' Gate 2012 Merlot.

Chef Stephane Facon, Bouchons Bistro

When Facon and his wife, Beatrice, relocated from Paris to Canada in 2001, little did they know it would set them on a destined path. Although they cherished their time in New Brunswick, the harsh East Coast winters left them yearning for a warmer climate. A friend suggested Vancouver as an ideal location, and after a quick visit they immediately decided to make a move.

Serendipitously, the owner of Bouchons Bistro, a beloved downtown Kelowna restaurant, was selling the 52-seat space, providing them with a remarkable opportunity to make a lasting impact on the city. With Bouchons already renowned for its exceptional traditional cuisine, they seized the chance to enhance the menu with delightful dishes inspired by their experiences dining in Paris.

Facon prepared salmon gravlax with squid ink éclair, dill and chive crème fraiche, confit lemon zest and spinach puree paired alongside Quails’ Gate 2016 Chenin Blanc.

Crowning a Winner

Chef Sung Ji Park from Gather Restaurant received 260 votes for his New York steak tataki with chickpea lentil hummus, soy peppercorn sauce, pickled vegetable, roasted carrot and herb oil perfectly paired alongside Quails' Gate 2012 Merlot.

Photo: Contributed Gather Restaurant owners Sung Ji Park and Luigi Coccaro.

Mark your Calendar

Quails’ Gate’s next Dare to Pair event is on Oct. 28 and 29, when it will welcome three more chefs from well-known kitchens in B.C. to go head to head in the ultimate culinary and wine experience. Take your chance to get in on all the delicious action by becoming a Quails' Gate Wine Club member today.

