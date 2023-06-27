Get expert advice to ensure your attic insulation is performing perfectly

Photo: Contributed

The sweltering hot days of summer are not far ahead, and we’ve already had moments this year where it’s felt more scorching than ever. It was a record-setting year for heat in 2022, and with the effects of climate change a reality, it’s likely that these sizzling summers will continue to be a global presence we all have to accept.

The Farmer’s Almanac’s long-range forecast predicts “unrelenting” heat for most regions in Canada, from late June to early September, where temperatures are expected to go over 32 C. Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips predicts that hot summers could be the new normal, given the effects of global warming.

Canada’s temperature has been increasing continuously for the last 20 years, and over the last 75 summers 20 of the hottest summers have been recorded since the year 2000. And of the warmest years recorded in history, the top eight years on record have been since 2015.

All indicators point to one thing: Hot summers are here to stay.

But don’t fret. There are things you can do to help protect you, your family and your home from the intense heat of the summer. Now is the perfect time to investigate the quality of your home insulation to ensure it’s as modern and effective as it can be.

Home insulation is a thermal barrier that plays a quiet but critical role in maintaining the internal temperature of your home, whether that be keeping it cooler and more comfortable in the summer, or cozy and warm in the winter. In the summer, your home insulation labours hard to keep as much heat as possible outside, protecting that precious cooler air inside. Whether you are using a simple fan—or seven of them—or air conditioning your home, your cooling unit will not have to work as hard if upgraded home insulation is present. This also means you’ll be energy efficient and save money on those pesky, ever-increasing utility bills.

The experts at Okanagan Insulation Services (OKI) can advise you on which parts of your home need the most attention and your attic space is at the top of the list. Without appropriate attic insulation, that region of your home can become a huge source of heat buildup, affecting the integrity of the shingles above and leading to an increased house temperature below. Older homes tend to have attic insulation with an R-value of R20-R28, but our current environment demands closer to an R50-R60 insulation product. The R-value refers to the insulation’s resistance to heat flow, and, in general, the higher the R-value the greater its effectiveness. Home insulation experts can assess your attic space to determine whether you have the best R-value providing first-rate protection against the summer heat. Full-service batt or blow-in insulation upgrades are easy and can go right over the top of any existing product, bringing your attic insulation up to code and on point for premier performance.

Don’t forget to review your ceiling and wall insulation standards as well if you’re looking to quit fiddling with your thermostat and maintain a more consistent, cooler temperature throughout your home.

We know, it’s easy to groan when the topic of home improvement is on the agenda, but you can relax. Family-owned and operated since 1973, OKI’s team of professional home insulation installers are registered contractors with the Home Renovation Rebate Program and can guide you through applying for powerful rebates available to you via FortisBC and BC Hydro. Add in the Canada Greener Homes Grant, and you can save a whopping $11,000 on home insulation upgrades.

It’s the perfect time to power up your energy efficiency, lower your utility bills and help prolong the life of your heating and cooling equipment … so explore the idea of an attic insulation upgrade with OKI today.

Okanagan Insulation Services, which has been serving the B.C. Interior for more than 40 years, is a leading, full-service insulation contractor specializing in new construction, renovations and upgrades. No job is too big or too small.

