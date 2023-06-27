One of Canada's largest Indigenous contemporary music festivals makes its way to Tk'emlúps

Photo: Billie Jean Gabriel Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs at 2 Rivers Remix

At first, they appeared to be roadblocks.

Now it looks like the fires and floods that have forced 2 Rivers Remix to change venues twice in its five-year existence have simply been a guide to its new landing spot.

The three-day feast of contemporary Indigenous music and culture will be held July 7-9 in Tk'emlúps, also known as Kamloops. The festival will feature dozens of artists, including Snotty Nose Rez Kids, The Halluci Nation, Amanda Rheaume and Shawnee Kiss.

“Join us, but join also on the land,” 2 River Remix co-founder Meeka Morgan says. “These are the lands of our ancestors. Our theme this year is ‘Bringing the children home.’ It's really interesting that the water forced us to come to Tk'emlúps, where the first 215 were found.

Photo: Billie Jean Gabriel Madelaine McCallum

“And that’s a very sacred place for us, because those children are our families, our communities, and we’re still waiting on answers of what happened.”

2 Rivers Remix, which is one of the largest all-Indigenous contemporary music festivals in Canada, used to be based in Lytton, but that community’s tragic fire two years ago left Morgan looking for a new home. The pandemic resulted in two years of virtual festivals, and this year it was going to be held in Cache Creek. That community, however, was hit by a flood this spring, putting 2RMX on the move yet again.

Morgan, who has her own band called The Melawmen Collective, is used to being on the move with her fellow musicians, as 2 Rivers Remix holds one-day music events throughout the spring called Movable Feasts. There was going to be a Movable Feast in Tk'emlúps on July 4, but that was moved to Skeetchestn and the main festival will take place in Tk'emlúps.

“Thankfully, for those communities’ ability to do that we were able to continue on the work, because it was pretty scary there for a while,” Morgan says. “Months and months and months of planning can be changed in an instant, and you have to find ways to continue the work and make it happen.

“The work is important. It really has this huge impact on our people and communities—all people really.”

Those who haven’t been to a 2 Rivers Remix can expect to “have their moccasins blown off,” Morgan says. “Your heart will be blown wide open, and your spirit will be happy.”

2 Rivers Remix will be held at Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Powwow Arbour, which is located at 345 Powwow Tr. in Kamloops. Musicians will hit the stage between noon and 11 p.m. each day, and the performances will be what today’s Indigenous culture is all about.

“When people think about Indigenous music, I think they think about hand drums and traditional songs, which are incredible and beautiful and important to our communities,” Morgan says.

“We still do have a lot of traditional singing and drumming in our programming as well, but we focus on contemporary Indigenous music because it’s a reflection of the continued evolution of our cultures.”

For those who cannot make it to Tk'emlúps July 7-9, the festival will be live-streamed on its website.

That link and more information about 2 Rivers Remix can be found on its website here.

Photo: Billie Jean Gabriel Quanah Style

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.