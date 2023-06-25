Third generation of Garnett family managing Kelowna's new Pacific Rim Equipment

Photo: Contributed

It all started in the early 1980s when Ted Garnett started Garnett Equipment in the 1980s with help from his wife, Norma.

At the end of the decade, in 1989, Ted and his son, Dean, decided to go into business together and changed the name to Pacific Rim Equipment. Ted’s other son, Dave, joined the business eight years later, in 1997.

The company’s rich family tradition is now even deeper, as the third generation has taken charge of Pacific Rim Equipment’s newest location.

Pacific Rim Equipment has opened a Kelowna location on nearly an acre of land at the corner of Edwards Road and Highway 97, where its catchy new sign is visible from the highway. Bailey Garnett, who is running the show in Kelowna, says the new store will help both the business and its customers.

“We wanted to be able to better serve our current customers in the central and north Okanagan to get them the equipment they need when they need it,” Garnett says.

“We will also be able to better serve our customers with our (original equipment manufacturer) parts and service for Yanamar Construction equipment, Sakai, Wacker Neuson and Southland Trailers.”

Pacific Rim sells and rents construction equipment to large and small companies as well as to individuals throughout the Okanagan. It has more than 200 pieces of equipment between its Penticton and Kelowna branches, including tough-to-find large equipment like rock trucks and bigger excavators.

Ted Garnett passed away in 2018, and Dean and Dave took over as Pacific Rim’s owners. Bailey, who is Dean’s daughter, followed directly into the family business and loves talking heavy equipment with everyone who walks in the door or calls the office.

“It’s kind of cool, actually,” Bailey says with a laugh. “Guys will come in here thinking I don’t know anything, but then they realize I know quite a bit. I’ve been around the heavy duty equipment my entire life, but there’s always more to learn.”

The fact the business is family owned gives it an edge when it comes to customer service, Bailey says, because she, her dad and her uncle are always around. If you need to negotiate a deal, for example, you can speak directly to the owners.

“That is why a lot of our customers come back to us,” Bailey says. “We’re easy to deal with.”

Pacific Rim sells and rents everything from excavators to graders and from forklifts to water trucks, and some of the popular brand names include Yanmar, Sakai and Wacker Neuson. Kelowna is one of the country’s fastest growing metropolitan areas, and that means the demand for construction equipment will remain high for an extended period of time. Detailed information about each piece of equipment, including the make, model and year, can be found on the Pacific Rim website.

Bailey Garnett says her grandfather would be proud of where the company is today.

“I wish he were able to see what he was able to build and where we’re at now,” Bailey says. “We’re just trying to keep his legacy going.”

More information about Pacific Rim Equipment can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.