Dilworth Homes releases fourth phase of beautiful Kuipers Peak at South Ridge

Photo: Contributed

Kuipers Peak at South Ridge is proving mighty popular, as its first three phases are nearly sold out.

Now people have a chance to get their hands on the next phase from Dilworth Homes, the prominent Okanagan builder behind the stunning Kelowna development.

This new phase introduces fresh floor plans along with tranquil views of Okanagan Mountain and Thomson Flats. Located in Kelowna’s sought-after Upper Mission neighbourhood, Kuipers Peak is becoming a fast favourite among homebuyers aiming to “right-size” their living space. The community is composed of a selection of semi-detached homes and townhomes specifically designed for an active Okanagan lifestyle.

Photo: Contributed

Previous phases at Kuipers Peak boasted panoramic city, mountain and lake views, complemented by top-notch floor plans, Okanagan-inspired landscaping, double car garages, lower-level patios and extended deck spaces for year-round indoor and outdoor living.

“Buyers can now look forward to expansive, tranquil views of Okanagan Mountain and the Thomson Flats,” Kuipers Peak sales ambassador Patricia Cecconi says. “We’re also pleased to be offering what buyers have requested: larger walk-out plans and a new walk-up floor plan with the main living space on the upper level.”

Coinciding with the introduction of phase four, homebuyers can choose from the sandstone or granite colour schemes of Kuipers Peak alongside various high-end options for personalizing their homes.

“Our owners, many of whom are from larger homes in Upper Mission, have embraced the colour schemes and finishing options at Kuipers Peak,” Cecconi says. “They appreciate the ability to right-size without sacrificing quality and have found the process both easy and enjoyable.”

Kuipers Peak offers residents a plethora of outdoor activities with easy access to the Mountain Park and Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. With numerous parks, pathways and a network of trails within South Ridge community, outdoor enthusiasts will have no shortage of options. The locale also benefits from its proximity to award-winning wineries, golf courses, hiking and biking trails, skiing facilities, pet-friendly patios, dining destinations and the beautiful Okanagan Lake.

