After years in Napa Valley, Spencer Kelly comes home to CheckMate Artisanal Winery

World-renowned winemaker Spencer Kelly is bringing his expertise home.

Hailing from the tranquil town of Kaleden, Kelly is returning from the Napa Valley to become the winemaker and general manager at CheckMate Artisanal Winery, located just south of Oliver.

Kelly’s successful career in winemaking has been illuminated by his stint at Eisele Vineyard, a part of François Pinault’s (Kering|Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen) illustrious Artemis Domaines. Over eight years, he masterfully led winemaking at Eisele, consistently producing wines scoring more than 95 points. He collaborated with Château Latour’s technical team and even participated in a harvest at Clos du Tart.

Prior to his time at Eisele Vineyard, Kelly worked at the highly esteemed Colgin Cellars in Napa, and as an enologist and viticulture technician at the Seavey and Stagecoach Vineyards. Over the years, he’s honed a patient, delicate and thoughtful approach to crafting wines that reflect the unique spirit of their vineyards.

Kelly’s educational foundation is steeped in food science and enology, earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia before heading south to California State University-Fresno to study enology and viticulture.

Now, after a decade, he couldn’t resist the draw to return to his roots in the Okanagan Valley. The chance to take the helm at CheckMate Artisanal Winery, known for producing exquisite 100-point wines, felt like coming full circle.

“I grew up in the Okanagan Valley alongside the burgeoning B.C. wine industry,” Kelly says. “The opportunity to work with vineyards that are approaching 50 years old, to explore the complex soils of this unique region and to strive to raise the bar in the area I call home aligns perfectly with my values.”

“I’m humbled and excited to join the dedicated CheckMate team and look forward to crafting wines from my home region.”

Kelly’s passion for small-scale winemaking, his deep understanding of unique geology and his meticulous attention in the vineyard make him the perfect custodian for the CheckMate legacy. He follows in the footsteps of winemaker emeritus, Phil McGahan, who wholeheartedly supports Kelly’s appointment.

“Spencer was born and raised in the Okanagan,” McGahan says. “He understands the region intuitively and respects the standards we have set for our world-class Chardonnay and Merlot. I’m excited to see where he takes the wines and how he contributes to the next chapter of CheckMate Artisanal Winery.”

Visitors can experience the opulence of wine culture at CheckMate under Kelly’s guidance with three distinct tasting adventures:

• The Lounge at CheckMate, priced at $22 per person, offers an indulgence of exceptional Chardonnays and Merlots in a refined lounge ambiance. Here, patrons can savour two three-ounce pours, accompanied by delectable gourmet popcorn baskets, with an energizing mix of dimmed lights and uplifted music creating the perfect atmosphere.

• For a more academic approach to your tasting, the Scholar’s Mate Experience, at $40 per person, provides a seated tasting in the magnificent hospitality lounge. This session guides guests through a selected assortment of four wines, revealing the specific vineyards CheckMate relies upon as well as its unique winemaking philosophy.

• For the ultimate luxury, The Grandmaster's Table, at $75 per person, offers an exclusive winery tour followed by a seated tasting. This elite experience offers a unique flight of CheckMate’s library Chardonnay and Merlot, expertly paired with a gourmet cheese and charcuterie plate, showcasing the winery’s commitment to transcending the traditional wine tasting experience.

