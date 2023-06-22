Silver Star Wine Festival adds new twist to this year's event

Photo: Lianne Viau

Well known as a world class skiing destination, SilverStar Mountain Resort is now serving up a top-tier wine festival.

The multi-day adventure in food and wine will run from Aug. 10-13 at the base of the resort, where the region’s rich agricultural and winemaking heritage will be on full display.

Wine lovers will be excited to learn that Destination Silver Star has teamed up with Dana Lee Harris, well known as the award-winning wine marketing and event consultant behind the popular Whistler Cornucopia, to bring a fresh twist to this year’s festival.

That means the wine industry’s latest trends will be on full display—chilled red, anyone?—during the exciting tasting seminars scheduled throughout the weekend.

Photo: Lianne Viau

Located a 20-minute drive northeast of Vernon, guests attending Silver Star Wine Festival will also be entertained with live music as they taste, swirl and sip through the more than 24 B.C. wineries set up in the village alongside the Polson Artisan Market.

The festival’s Signature Walk-About Tasting will feature an elevated culinary experience, with B.C. Restaurant Hall of Fame member and director of Lakehouse Kitchen’s cooking school, chef Bernard Casavant, who will lead the food pairing for the key event.

“It is always inspiring to work with the fresh and locally sourced products our region has in abundance at this time of year,” Casavant says. “From the local wineries to all the farms and orchards, we can truly pick from the best offerings to dazzle the guests who are coming to experience the Silver Star Wine Festival.

“I look forward to getting people excited about food and wine in such a spectacular outdoor setting.”

From the wine-paired dinners and outdoor tastings to the alpine gondola, biking and hiking options, it’s a busy weekend, which means the best way for attendees to make sure they don’t miss the opportunity to savour every moment is to book a night or two at the mountain.

“We are so excited to see Dana Lee Harris and her team of experts take our wine festival to new levels with deep culinary connections, world-class expertise in all things wine, and an immaculate eye for detail in event execution,” Destination Silver Star executive director Cassandra Zerebeski says.

“With so many wines to taste, plus free concerts featuring Josh Bogert, Andrew Allen and Sister Speak, as well as so much to see and do in the mountains, staying in the village with the festival on your doorstep gives guests the best opportunity to enjoy the resort.”

While some events such as the Gallery Odin reception and Polson Artisan Market are free to attend, most of the festival events do require a ticket.

Those interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to act fast, as the wine dinners and seminars do have a limited capacity.

For the complete program of events, to purchase tickets, and find more information about accommodations and shuttles, click here.

Photo: Lianne Viau

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.