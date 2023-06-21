Kelowna Chrysler holds its first Show and Shine

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Chrysler proudly presents the much-awaited Show and Shine event June 24, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., where automotive enthusiasts come together to celebrate the timeless beauty, meticulous craftsmanship, and unrivalled elegance of classic and modern vehicles. Join us for a day filled with awe-inspiring automotive excellence that will leave you captivated.

In addition to the car competition, the free public event will feature prizes, food trucks and live music. So, if you have a cool or unique vehicle, bring it to the show.

General manager Mike Retallick talked with Okanagan Edge about the event and the dealership.

Okanagan Edge: Tell us about the car show and your reason for holding it.

Retallick: Kelowna Chrysler is organizing its inaugural car show, which aims to become an annual summer tradition in the city. Our plan is to host similar events monthly, bringing the community together to enjoy live music by Dying Breed and indulge in delicious food from popular food trucks like Surf Side Tacos, Poutine Eh, and My Bone-yard Grill.

We are excited to announce some fantastic giveaways and offers at the car show. Our parts department will be raffling off a set of tires, while the service department will provide attendees with a coupon for a 20% discount on an oil change. Moreover, the sales department is offering a generous $1,000 discount on the purchase of a new vehicle. Both the oil change discount and vehicle offer will remain valid until Aug. 31.

As an additional bonus, we will be holding a golf outing contest, with the lucky winner receiving four passes to play at the esteemed Okanagan Golf Club during the event. To enter the contest, please visit Castanet.net/contests.

Okanagan Edge: Tell us about Kelowna Chrysler.

Retallick: We boast a wide selection of over 200 new and pre-owned vehicles, ensuring abundant choices for anyone seeking a new vehicle. As the new general manager, I am proud to lead a customer-focused and experience-driven team. We offer competitive pricing, attractive finance rates, and an extensive network to fulfill any customer's specific requirements. Feel free to reach out to us for all your automotive needs.

Okanagan Edge: For those wondering about the empty lot across the road, what is happening there?

Retallick: For those curious about the vacant lot across the road, we are thrilled to share that Kelowna Chrysler is expanding. We are currently in the process of constructing our future home and eagerly anticipate welcoming the public to explore it once it is completed and operational.