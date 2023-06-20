Oakwyn Realty set to transform Okanagan real estate market with new Kelowna office

Photo: Contributed

Oakwyn Realty, a real estate brokerage renowned for its innovative technology, collaborative culture and a unique approach to real estate, is establishing a presence on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue.

“What makes Oakwyn unique? Our culture of collaboration, fostering a culture of teamwork and shared success,” CEO Morgan Browne says. She adds that Oakwyn's innovative technology streamlines processes to provide a modern real estate experience. Its focus on education and growth aligns with its commitment to “putting people first” and building long-term relationships.

Oakwyn Realty’s agents set themselves apart with a blend of expertise and individualized client engagement.

“Our collaborative culture creates a strong network of professionals. Our agents have community engagement while holding their core values such as continuously learning to perfect the craft,” Browne says. She emphasizes the importance of integrity, ethics and transparency in protecting their clients’ best interests.

The new Oakwyn office, which will be located at the corner of Bernard and Pandosy Street, aims to bring positive energy and a community-oriented presence to the Okanagan. Oakwyn Realty is committed to being an active participant in local events, initiatives and contributing positively to the community. Browne envisions building strong relationships, contributing to local development, and fostering a sense of belonging for residents and clients alike.

The new office will be led by managing broker Anthony Bastiaanssen, who will officially welcome the Okanagan during its grand opening event on Thursday, June 22, at 473 Bernard Ave.

“I love the Oakwyn core values,” Bastiaanssen says. “Being values based is what drew me to Oakwyn. Putting people first is high on my list. Valuing the people we serve and the people we surround ourselves with is so important.”

In addition, the real estate landscape in the Okanagan is poised to transform positively with Oakwyn’s arrival.

“Oakwyn Realty is known for raising the standards of how real estate should be done, and their presence will bring forth a higher level of professionalism, expertise, and customer-centric approach to the market,” Browne says.

Oakwyn bills itself as a lifestyle brand, where agents are encouraged to work collaboratively over competitively, where they’re sharing knowledge. It has updated branding, an updated culture and an updated way of working together.

One notable Okanagan real estate agent who has started working under the Oakwyn name is Kim Heizmann, who recently served as Association of Interior Realtors’ president. She was at the forefront of the Okanagan’s recent real estate price explosion, so she knows the ins and outs of the unique market better than most.

Browne considers opening a brokerage in the Okanagan a smart business choice, given Kelowna’s growth. Oakwyn is perfectly positioned to seize the opportunities of a thriving economy, population growth and development prospects. She believes Oakwyn’s entry into the Okanagan market should matter to the people of the region.

“Oakwyn Realtors foster a culture of collaboration and teamwork,” she says. “They work together, share knowledge and support one another, creating a strong network of professionals.

“I am thrilled to connect with this vibrant group of realtors who share a common passion for making a positive change in our community. Together, we are poised to create a lasting impact and grow immensely alongside the community we serve.”

More information about Oakwyn Realty can be found on its website here.

