One of Okanagan’s hottest wine events, Soirée en Rouge, returns to Phantom Creek Estates this July

There is no point in making high-end wine if it is not to be shared. At least, that’s how Phantom Creek Estates sees it.

This notion of generosity and camaraderie is part of the inspiration for Soirée en Rouge, a wine event returning to Phantom Creek Estates for its second year on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The inaugural Soirée en Rouge event took place last year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Phantom Creek Estate vineyard. More than 400 people showed up, all donning their best red attire.

This year, attendees can anticipate live music, raffle prizes, exquisite food and, of course, sips and swirls from across the winery’s portfolio of exceptional wines: reds, whites and rosés.

Phantom Creek Estates is especially known for its iconic red wines—another inspiration for the theme of the event. Located on the Black Sage Bench in Oliver, Phantom Creek features sophisticated architecture, spectacular views and a state-of-the-art winemaking facility. Some of its historic vineyards were planted as early as 1977, and all of Phantom Creek’s vineyards are organically farmed with sustainability in mind.

It makes the perfect setting for an event like Soirée en Rouge, which aims to gather wine lovers and epicureans in an environment where they can share joyful moments and create fond memories together.

Culinary stations, wine stations and musical guests, such as the returning Rann Berry Band, take over the courtyard, tasting room and amphitheater from 6 to 9 p.m., allowing guests to mingle throughout the main levels of the winery. Guests will have the chance to sample recent releases and snack on delicious eats from chef Alessa Valdez from the winery’s renowned dining destination, The Restaurant at Phantom Creek.

VIP tickets will also have access to “Level 4,” where they’ll enjoy tastings of exclusive Phantom Creek bottles, plus charcuterie boards and canapés such as chicken liver mousse and ahi tuna tartare.

For those who are seeking the full Soirée en Rouge experience, VVIP tickets include all of the above plus additional intimate musical performances, special tastings of Phantom Creek cuvée wines, and culinary stations that include seafood towers, caviar and more.

In order to provide guests with a safe ride home, complimentary shuttles will be available to transport guests to and from the Soirée, with availability and pickups between Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Oliver. Guests are highly encouraged to use the available shuttle service to avoid drinking and driving.

Tickets for Soirée en Rouge 2023 are limited. Find more information and purchase your tickets to this can’t-miss wine event in the Okanagan here.

