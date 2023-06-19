Kreviazuk sings local praises of Back to Earth Skin Inc.

Photo: Raphael Mazzucco

"Before You" think about going with another skin care line, make sure you are "Surrounded" by Back to Earth Skin products.

Coldstream’s Back to Earth Skin, the leading Canadian skin care brand known for setting new standards in clean beauty, has created a partnership with acclaimed singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk.

As the official brand ambassador, Kreviazuk will join forces with Back to Earth Skin to emphasize the importance of natural beauty, self care and sustainability.

With her passion for promoting the benefits of natural skin care and sustainable products, Kreviazuk is the perfect fit for Back to Earth Skin.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining forces with Back to Earth Skin as their esteemed brand ambassador,” Kreviazuk says. “Their unwavering dedication to using only natural and organic ingredients perfectly aligns with my personal beliefs."

Kreviazuk's commitment to natural beauty, sustainability and ethical practices mirrors the core values of Back to Earth Skin. In addition to her ambassadorial role, she also serves as the official ambassador of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. This year, Kreviazuk plans to host a donor trip to Uganda with Jane Goodall's research team, further exemplifying her dedication to community well-being, animal welfare, and environmental conservation.

Back to Earth Skin has quickly emerged as a leader in the clean beauty industry, gaining momentum with the launch of its revolutionary GLOW line. This product line features a range of 100% natural, vegan, cruelty-free and 35-free products specifically designed to target inflammation, dryness, pigmentation and fine lines. Customers seeking a more natural and holistic approach to skin care have been drawn to the brand’s commitment to high-quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients.

The GLOW line showcases eight exceptional products, all powered by Back to Earth Skin’s proprietary ingredient, the Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex. This clay is sustainably sourced from the pristine Kisameet Bay clay deposit, which is free from marine and industrial waste. It provides an abundant source of essential skin minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, potassium and zinc, leaving your skin feeling revitalized and radiant.

Aligned with its sustainability ethos, Back to Earth Skin has adopted eco-friendly packaging practices. All packaging materials are biodegradable and incorporate post-consumer resin, glass and sugarcane. With no secondary casing and direct print on the primary container, the brand ensures minimal environmental impact.

“Chantal is a natural fit for our brand,” Back to Earth Skin founder Kiley Routley says. “We believe that her passion for self-care and environmental stewardship will resonate with our customers.”

As the brand continues to champion natural and effective skin care solutions, the partnership promises to reach a wider audience committed to sustainability and clean beauty.

