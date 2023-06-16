New Home Raffle ticket from AHDS a great gift for dad—and for community

Photo: Contributed

Imagine the perfect Father’s Day gift—a shot at a dream home.

Attainable Housing Development Society, or AHDS, has just the ticket with its New Home Raffle, which could unlock a new lifestyle for one lucky father.

The grand prize? A contemporary three-bedroom, two-bath home located in Shuswap Lake Estates at Blind Bay, B.C., a tranquil oasis surrounded by breathtaking mountain views and shimmering lakes, and valued at $756,000.

Photo: Contributed

Nestled between Salmon Arm and Kamloops, the home is minutes away from the championship Shuswap Lake Golf Course, marina and numerous provincial parks. It offers a perfect blend of rural serenity with easy access to urban amenities, making it the ideal Father's Day gift for dads seeking to exchange the bustle of city life for a more relaxed pace.

The best part: each $100 ticket purchased supports AHDS’s mission to provide attainable housing—housing that consumes no more than 39% of a household’s gross pre-tax income, according to Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation’s definition.

AHDS, a non-profit organization, is known for their commitment to sustainable community development and their work in creating attainable housing solutions. Projects like the Sorrento Seniors Manor expansion and Salmon Arm Residences underscore the organization’s dedication to providing safe, energy-efficient and cost-effective housing for people of all ages.

The raffle represents an extraordinary opportunity to not only secure a chance at a dream home but also support a worthwhile cause. Purchasing a ticket can contribute to the development of housing projects that cater to the needs of various community members, ensuring they have a place to call home.

This Father’s Day, consider a unique gift that keeps on giving. Purchase a New Home Raffle ticket, support attainable housing initiatives and stand a chance to make a dad’s dream come true. For more information, contact AHDS at 250-314-6783 or visit its website here.

Tickets are limited. Take action now to avoid missing out on this incredible opportunity.

By supporting AHDS, not only are you granting a father the chance at a dream home, but you’re also contributing to a brighter, more inclusive housing future for all. Your ticket could be the key to a new life—and a life-changing contribution to many.

Photo: Robert Linder, Unsplash

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.