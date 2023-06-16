City’s most affordable new townhomes in high demand

Photo: Contributed

As consumer confidence strengthens, as buyers adjust to new lending landscapes, Kelowna saw housing sales surge 24% over April, continuing the trend of month-over-month recovery recorded since the start of 2023.

However, as the total number of sales continue to increase, many would-be buyers are still finding themselves priced well out of the market, with the benchmark price for single-family homes currently at $1,048,900 in the Central Okanagan. Many first-time buyers and families have been looking to townhomes as a more affordable and convenient option, but according to statistics from the Association of Interior Realtors, in May, the benchmark selling price for townhomes in Kelowna was $767,100, up substantially from $717,000 in April and $703,200 in March.

The Nest at Findlay townhomes are helping buyers find “their place to call home,” offering spacious three-storey, three-bedroom homes all featuring a double car garage, private decks and fenced back yards starting in the mid $600,000s. That price point is grabbing buyer attention, proven as The Nest hosted an Open House Block Party on June 9 to celebrate the opening of its show suite and its final release of homes.

“We had over 200 people come to the open house, which was amazing to see,” Millennial Developments CEO Ryan Tamblyn says. “We knew that people would be interested because our prices are better than any comparable new construction on the market, but what was great was hearing the feedback from people touring the show suite. There is an assumption that with a lower price, you are going to get lower quality, but when people came in and saw the level of construction, the finishes and the attention to detail that we’ve put into these homes, they were really excited. We’re focused on creating homes that offer true pride of ownership.”

As part of the final release, select homes at The Nest at Findlay also come with an additional savings of up to $50,000 and a 5% deposit structure for qualified buyers. Says Chad MacTavish of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project: “The Nest is an incredible opportunity for buyers, and we saw more homes go into contract with our open house. We planned the event so that people could see what The Nest community will feel like with all its neighbourhood and family-friendly amenities, and the response was fantastic. Over 200 people at an open house event in Kelowna is clearly a success, and our team made it a full experience for people, not just a tour.”

Homes at The Nest at Findlay will be starting delivery in summer 2023. To learn more, contact The Nest at Findlay at 250-300-3981.

