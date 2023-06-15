Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle ticket makes great Father's Day gift and gives back, too

Photo: Contributed

Still looking for a cool Father’s Day gift?

Giving pops a chance to cruise down the road in a stunning 1964 Mercury Comet Caliente convertible will more than likely bring a smile to his face. It’s certainly better than another tie.

The B.C. chapter of CNIB, or Canadian National Institute for the Blind, is conducting the Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw, offering you—or your dad—a chance to win this fully restored classic car. Picture it parked in the garage, ready to take you and dad on gorgeous summer night drives.

According to Shalon Morrison, CNIB's major gifts and philanthropy manager, the car is truly exceptional. “I’ve personally driven it, and it’s absolutely amazing. It combines power and style flawlessly.”

The Mercury Comet Caliente is a stock convertible, featuring a stunning Wimbledon white exterior, the original colour for this model. It comes equipped with a six-cylinder, 170-cubic-inch engine, automatic transmission, original power train and brand new tires for a smooth ride. With its original chrome bumpers and glass windows, it exudes timeless charm.

The interior has been meticulously restored by Hiltz Auto Co., renowned for their work showcased on Bad Chad Customs on Discovery Channel.

But that’s not all. A Pioneer radio and CD player have been installed, allowing you to enjoy your favourite tunes as you embark on those memorable summer drives.

And the icing on the cake? The convertible top can be lowered, taking your driving experience to a whole new level.

With only 2,400 tickets available, time is of the essence. Don’t miss out on this opportunity. The deadline for ticket purchase is Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., with the draw taking place the following day. Additionally, there are 26,500 tickets available for the 50/50 draw, also scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

You can purchase a single ticket for $25 or seize a six-pack for $100. For the 50/50 draw, options include $10 for five tickets, $20 for twenty tickets and $50 for one hundred tickets.

By participating in the CNIB Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw, you’ll not only have a chance to win a remarkable vehicle but also support vital programs for individuals living with sight loss and those affected by blindness. The funds raised will contribute to life-changing initiatives, including assistive technology, recreation, peer support, career training and CNIB guide dogs in communities across B.C.

Show your support for CNIB and take that essential step towards getting behind the wheel of the Comet. Purchase your CNIB Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw tickets here, and make this Father’s Day a memorable one.

