Hit to Pass Trailer Race will highlight The Sunshine Bowl at Penticton Speedway

It’s almost time for chaos to reign at Penticton Speedway.

Get ready to experience the ultimate rush of adrenalin during The Sunshine Bowl’s highly anticipated car racing extravaganza, the Hit to Pass Trailer Race. A brand new event in 2023, The Sunshine Bowl is a night of spectacular racing that will take place this Saturday, June 17, and will be an action-packed evening that will leave fans on the edges of their seats.

With a growing field of more than 10 confirmed drivers prepared to battle it out on the track, the Hit to Pass Trailer Race guarantees a heart-pounding experience. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in the excitement by voting for their favourite driver, adding an interactive element to the event.

Returning is past champion and local driver Rick Digby in the No. 32, distinctive black station wagon called Black Betty 3.0, which started its life as a 1981 Chevrolet Malibu wagon.

“The best part of the trailer race is the absolute carnage,” Digby says. “It’s like no other race. Our job is to make the fans stand up and scream and deliver.”

The race premise is as chaotic as it sounds. Each participating driver attaches to their car a trailer with a boat on it. The catch, however, is this: In order to pass another car, a driver must hit the vehicle they are overtaking. This element of demolition brings an unpredictable, but heart-racing thrill into the mix.

This won’t be the only Hit to Pass event this year at Penticton Speedway. There will be another destruction event during The Summer Classic night of racing on Saturday, July 15.

To ensure a seamless experience this weekend, attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance. General admission tickets for kids aged nine and under are absolutely free when using the exclusive coupon code “KIDSFREE.”

In addition to the riveting races, the Sunshine Bowl event will offer an array of local food options. In what can only be described as exciting news for food lovers, a new Okanagan food truck, Pizazz Extreme Pizza, will be serving mouthwatering delights, including made-from-scratch pizza cones.

Penticton Speedway’s gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Besides the Hit to Pass Trailer Race, spectators will also have the opportunity to witness the talent and skill of other racing classes, including the RPR street stocks, Hornet class and Legend exhibition.

The Sunshine Bowl guarantees an unforgettable evening filled with high-octane action, delicious food and a great night out on Father’s Day weekend.

To secure your tickets and for more information, visit the official event website here. And go as quickly as the drivers will go this Saturday night, because tickets are selling fast.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.