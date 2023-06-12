Professional land surveyors ready to assist with your land development goals

Photo: Contributed

Maybe you are ready to finally build that fence or carriage house.

Perhaps you want to subdivide a property.

Or maybe you just need to know a specific piece of information about the development process itself.

If any of those situations or something similar applies to you, a good first call would be to Summit Land Surveying to speak with a professional land surveyor to discuss your project.

Jacob Wall, who founded Summit Land Surveying in 2019, and James Thomas, a partner in the West Kelowna-based business, are your friends and neighbours. They are community focused, so they know the importance of being there for one another while guaranteeing great communication and service throughout the Central Okanagan.

“What’s worked for us so far is being approachable,” Thomas says. “We feel it’s important our clients can trust that when they call our office they’re going to speak with a land surveyor who can answer their questions and provide guidance. We make that phone call meaningful and efficient and get them the information they need.”

Adds Wall: “Our customer service is one of the things that we pride ourselves in. What we’re trying to do is be responsive, have quick turnaround times and produce a high-quality product.”

The two highly motivated British Columbia Land Surveyors both live and work in West Kelowna, and they have grown the business to a total of five employees. It is a small, approachable firm that is always there to assist you with your project. Potential clients will often stop and talk to them when they’re out working in the field, which Wall, Thomas, and the rest of the Summit team welcome with open arms.

Not only does Summit provide land surveying services, but they can also act as an agent to take care of development or subdivision applications on your behalf. That includes completing the paperwork and submitting your application at the outset, and then getting quotes and hiring other professionals or service providers as needed to complete the conditions for receiving final approvals. By being the point of contact for the various referral agencies involved, they can free up your time to focus on other commitments and priorities.

If you feel comfortable doing it yourself, Summit can help prepare you for the process.

“We keep our finger on the pulse on what’s happening in the area, and that way when people call, we have a good understanding of what they’re going to be dealing with, and we can advise them on how to proceed,” Wall says.

Whether you’re a homeowner, builder or developer, feel free to call, email or stop by their West Kelowna office to discuss your project.

