Sunset Groove Thursdays at CedarCreek Estate Winery

Join CedarCreek Estate Winery for Sunset Groove Thursdays, starting June 15.

The Sunset Grooves and Wine Series features spectacular sunsets, local musicians, and CedarCreek’s award-winning wines. Every second Thursday, enjoy a glass of Sparkling Rosé while you listen to some of Kelowna’s best local artists. Home Block Restaurant will be serving up culinary delicacies, such as pulled pork sandwiches, charcuterie boards and other small bites.

Every second Thursday during the summer, experience the magic of the Okanagan as you unwind to the sights, sounds, and tastes that CedarCreek’s spectacular location, its winemaker and its chef have to offer.

While reservations are encouraged, the winery will accommodate walk-ins if possible.

The cost is $25 per wine club member and $30 per non-club member and includes a complimentary glass of wine on arrival. The evenings start at 6 p.m.

This summer, the artists who will appear include:

Nevaeh Dyson (June 15)

Joshua Smith (June 29)

Aiden Mayes (July 13)

David Barber (July 27)

Nevaeh Dyson (Aug. 10)

Joshua Smith (Aug. 24)

Experience the magic of the Okanagan as you unwind to the sights, sounds, and tastes that await you at CedarCreek’s spectacular location. Indulge yourself in the exquisite allure of refined ambiance, while relishing in a curated selection of winning wines being poured.

