Wardlaw Pandosy Village residences offer premium living

Wardlaw Pandosy Village Residences is a brand new building located in the highly sought-after South Pandosy neighbourhood of Kelowna. This exclusive development consists of only nine residences, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy the vibrant and amenity-rich Pandosy Village lifestyle.

The location of Wardlaw Pandosy Village is ideal, with easy access to various attractions and amenities in the area. From Mission Park Mall and Osprey Park to restaurants, sandy beaches along Okanagan Lake, the shopping district and cozy cafes, residents can enjoy a wide range of activities and experiences.

There are four different floor plans available, each designed to provide a comfortable living space that embraces the Okanagan lifestyle. The one-bedroom and den suites range from 745 to 912 square feet, with approximately 200 square feet of deck and patio space. There is also an 891 square-foot two-bedroom option with 270 square feet of external space, and a two-bedroom and den layout spanning 951 square feet with 269 square feet of external space. Every suite is crafted with upscale features and finishes, including engineered hardwood flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern kitchen cabinetry and more. Special attention has been given to soundproofing to ensure a peaceful living environment.

The residences offer secured underground parking, storage and bike racks for residents' convenience. The development is pet-friendly and even includes a secured dog-run for the furry friends of the community. The landscaping is thoughtfully designed to enhance the overall appeal of the building.

Fabian Hohl and Marlon Boyle of Innascore Developments Inc. are the proud builders of this exclusive residence. They aimed to create a product that not only has an attractive street appearance but also offers the highest quality living experience on the inside. Their vision aligns with the desired lifestyle of the Pandosy community and aims to stand the test of time as the neighbourhood continues to grow.

Currently, there are only five out of the nine Wardlaw Pandosy Village Residences remaining for sale. With just a 5% initial deposit required, now is the perfect time to purchase one of these unique and exclusive residences. The scheduled occupancy is set for the summer of 2024.

For more information about the Wardlaw Pandosy Residences, you can visit the website at www.wardlawliving.com. If you have any inquiries or wish to connect with the sales advisor, Patti Dorin, you can reach her at 250-215-2849 or send an email to [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.