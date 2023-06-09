Father's Day Car Raffle aids children impacted by abuse

Photo: Contributed

If you haven’t had a chance to purchase raffle tickets for the 2023 Father’s Day Car Raffle yet, don’t worry?—there’s still some time left.

The Father’s Day Car Raffle is an annual event organized on behalf of the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna. Since opening its doors in January 2020, the Child Advocacy Centre has helped hundreds of children and families impacted by child abuse and neglect in the Okanagan. From the beginning, its annual Father’s Day Car Raffle has been a crucial source of support to ensure the centre can continue helping vulnerable children.

This year, the Child Advocacy Centre is calling on the community to support the car raffle once again and needs your help to make this year’s lottery a success.

Beyond the chance to win the grand prize Dodge Challenger, every ticket purchased is an opportunity to support children in need in the community.

To ensure that it can continue to provide timely and comprehensive support to little ones in need, the centre seeks out a combination of grants, donations, and the support of community partners like Lift Auto Group, a member of CSN Collision Centres, that have donated the car to ensure all proceeds go directly to supporting children impacted by abuse.

“Child abuse is hard to talk about, but it is a very real and prolific problem,” CAC executive director Ginny Becker says. “We see the impact every single day at the CAC. The work we do is critical to supporting these little survivors to move forward to a brighter future, and it is the community that makes this work possible. Thanks to Lift’s generous donation of the grand prize, every ticket sold supports our work with vulnerable children and families. Just by purchasing a ticket, you become part of the solution.”

In addition to Lift Auto Group, other sponsors for the car raffle include: Mario’s Towing, BASF, Over the Top Racks & Accessories, Lawson Lundell LLP, Wheel Pros, LKQ and People Corporation. Raffle tickets are one for $25 or five for $100 and can be purchased here. The grand prize draw takes place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, at the CSN Collision Centres Father’s Day Car Show in City Park.

Learn more and purchase your raffle tickets here and be part of the solution by helping children in need in the community.

