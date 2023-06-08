Habitat for Humanity boosts fundraising with big ‘You Win, We Build!’ lottery

Photo: Contributed

It’s not just the temperatures rising this June, as the jackpot for Habitat for Humanity's “You Win, We Build” 50/50 lottery continues to grow.

The Central Okanagan’s newest lottery will see 50% of the fundraising efforts go towards supporting Habitat's mission to bring affordable homeownership to families in the region, while the second half of the jackpot will go to the lucky person with the winning ticket.

Director of resource development Danielle Smith says the more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot, which could be worth up to $200,000 for the winner if the lottery sells out.

“A portion of the proceeds will be used to help replace a much needed truck used for operations at the popular ReStore,” Smith says.

“We recently lost one of our trucks, and it’s really hampered our ability to serve requests for donation pick ups in the community.”

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is an affiliate of the national non-profit housing organization that uses the revenue generated from reselling donated used furniture to build affordable housing in communities across Canada.

“There are only 87,000 tickets available for the 50/50 lottery, and most of our promotion has been focused on selling tickets locally,” Smith says.

“So the chances are that the winning will go towards helping a local resident right here in the community.”

Ticket prices are four for $25, 10 for $50 or 25 for $100. The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot will be, with a maximum prize of $200,000 if the lottery sells out.

The winning ticket will be selected by a random number generator on July 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. PDT. Contestants must be 19 years of age or older and a resident of British Columbia to be eligible to win.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased here.

