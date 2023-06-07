Kelowna developer offering most affordable townhomes in city

Photo: Contributed

With housing prices still creating challenges for many would-be homeowners in Kelowna, particularly first-time buyers trying to find their footing in a costly market, one local developer is again focusing on making purchasing a home a more achievable goal.

Millennial Developments, which sold out its 207-unit Five Crossings project in just two days in May 2022, a development of predominantly smart suites with prices starting in the mid $200,000s and offering an impressive package of lifestyle amenities in a technologically enhanced community, is now focusing on helping families make the move to ownership with The Nest at Findlay townhomes.

“Buying my first home was really what jump-started me into being able to grow in real estate and development, so the focus at Millennial Developments is trying to pay that forward and give other people that same advantage,” CEO Ryan Tamblyn says. “We don’t want affordable housing to be about compromise. We want it to be about quality living spaces that offer the durability and functionality that people need, and that will be a solid investment. The response to Five Crossings, which was mainly geared to younger first-time buyers, was incredible. And we wanted to create a similar opportunity for young families to benefit with townhomes they would be proud to call home.”

The Nest at Findlay offers a neighbourhood of three-storey, three-bedroom townhomes, all featuring a double garage, fenced back yards and personal decks in a family-friendly community with personal garden spaces, a safe private playground, a grill area for weekends and ample guest parking. But for all that The Nest offers residents, they are also offering the lowest prices for new construction townhomes currently available in Kelowna.

“With the April benchmark for townhomes at $717,000 in Kelowna, having a starting price in the mid $600,000s for homes at The Nest is already a great value. But with this final release of homes, Millennial Developments is offering up to $50,000 in additional savings on select homes,” says Paige Monkman, managing project director with Ace Project Marketing Group, which represents the project. “That, along with just a five per cent deposit required for qualified buyers, makes this project really one of a kind in Kelowna, particularly when buyers see the size of the homes and the high quality of the finishes.”

To celebrate the final release of homes at The Nest at Findlay, which will be welcoming new residents as early as summer 2023, they are throwing a Neighbourhood Block Party on Friday, June 9, from 3-6 p.m. On hand will be food trucks, cocktails and mocktails, live music, family-friendly activities and entertainment, door prizes totalling approximately $1,200, and all are invited. You can attend at 1225 Findlay Rd. in Kelowna.

For those who can’t attend, site tours are also available by contacting The Nest at Findlay sales team.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.