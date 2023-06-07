Cellar Door & More offering more than 100 BC VQA wines at its Oliver location

Photo: Contributed

You used to be able to purchase 20 or so British Columbia VQA wines from the Jackson Triggs/Inniskillin Okanagan tasting room.

The situation is much different now.

The tasting room is now a wine store called Cellar Door & More, and it boasts more than 100 VQA offerings that make it the perfect place to stop in the Oliver area. The store held its grand opening over the weekend, and the turnout was extraordinary.

“It was a huge success. We had hundreds of people,” Cellar Door & More general manager Gordon Ferguson says. “It far exceeded our expectations on the number of people that came through the door and got to experience firsthand of all the new wines and products that we have.”

The idea for Cellar Door & More has been years in the making, and it was finally able to take the final step in April.

“How it came about is we hold a manufacturing licence, so everything that is made in the plant behind us, we can sell in the store now,” Ferguson says. “We’ve always made these hundred wines here, but now we can actually sell them in addition to all your favourite Jackson Triggs and Inniskillin ones that you’ve always had.”

That means Cellar Door & More is filled to the brim with some of the Okanagan’s best wines, including those from Sumac Ridge, Black Sage Vineyards and Steller’s Jay. It also boasts several relatively new wines, like Saintly Wine, Vintage Ink, IMBZZL, R&D and Audacity.

Cellar Door & More also features ultra-premium favourites like Sunrock and Dark Horse Vineyard, and shoppers can also scoop up other refreshments including Growers Cider, Bask spritzers, three- and four-litre boxed options and new Bask wines that contain zero grams of sugar.

“Without a doubt, the Saintly rosé brands are incredibly popular,” Ferguson says. “It could be that the sun is out more than normal, but rosé is always a big seller at this time of year.”

Ferguson says Cellar Door & More will offer plenty of sales, and some tasting options will be available as well. He encourages all wine lovers to come and see what the store has to offer.

“The best is to pop on by Cellar Door & More on Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver,” Ferguson says. “Come meet the team, and check out the new products.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.