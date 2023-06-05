Car-BQs will be going on auction block during Father's Day Car Show

Photo: Contributed

The Car-BQ has been a popular attraction at events throughout the Okanagan for years.

It is either the front or back of a classic car, like a ’58 Cadillac or a Chevy Belair, that has been converted into a barbecue. Methal Abougoush, who had five Boyd Autobody & Glass locations in the Interior, owned the Car-BQs and rented them out for fundraisers and other events that wanted a show-stopping conversation piece that was also functional.

Last year, however, Abougoush sold his five Boyd locations to Lift Auto Group.

As a result, a CarBQ could be yours if the price is right.

Lift Auto Group will be auctioning off two Car-BQs during the CSN Collision Centre Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 18, with all the proceeds going to Child Advocacy Centre.

This is one of the last opportunities to own a Car-BQ below retail value while making a significant contribution to a worthwhile cause.

“We received countless questions regarding the future of the Car-BQs, which led us to ask ourselves how we can best serve the community moving forward,” Lift CEO Mark Reineking says. “With so much buzz around the car show, the silent auction is a creative solution that will also maximize our fundraising efforts for the CAC.”

The CSN Collision Centre Father’s Day Car Show will raise thousands of dollars for CAC, which opened in Kelowna in January 2020 and is a non-profit organization designed to provide child abuse services, research, training and education.

The Car-BQ silent auction will raise thousands more.

The auction’s minimum starting bid is $5,000, with a minimum $100 increase for each bid thereafter. In addition, a private donor has generously committed to match the money raised through the silent auction up to a maximum of $25,000.

The CSN Collision Centre Father’s Day Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kelowna’s City Park.

Lift Auto Group also carried on the tradition of donating a car that will be raffled off in conjunction with the Father’s Day Car Show. This year’s grand prize is a 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT with leather interior, a 300-horsepower engine, six-speed automatic transmission and a custom set of one-piece American Racing or US Mags wheels chosen by the winner.

Proceeds from the tickets, which can be purchased here, will go to CAC as well.

