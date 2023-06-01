Plato's Closet resale store in Kelowna will serve teenagers and young adults

Photo: Contributed

Bob Henderson and Ann Davis are more than familiar with the resale market in Kelowna.

They were the first owners of Kelowna’s Play It Again Sports, and then they opened Once Upon A Child nearly five years ago.

Now they are opening another resale store in Kelowna. This time it is one that caters to teenagers and young adults, who appear to be more conscientious about sustainability and economical clothing purchases than any generation before them.

The husband-and-wife team of Henderson and Davis next week will start selling gently used clothing, shoes and accessories at Plato’s Closet, which is another locally owned, small business franchise like Play It Again Sports and Once Upon A Child.

All three locally owned resale businesses are directly beside each other, making it convenient for families to buy and sell gently used apparel and accessories from infant all the way up to young adult, plus sporting gear, all in one location.

“Resale, or shopping thrift, today is really how people are shopping, even more so than 10 years ago,” Davis says. “And so the market, that teenage to young adult, that’s how they shop. My kids are the perfect kind of customers for the store. They’re 20 years old, and throughout their high school years and into their 20s they only bought gently used because it’s just the way the market’s going. And it’s so much more economical.”

Plato’s Closet has actually been open for six weeks, but it has used that time to purchase clothing, shoes and accessories from the public. It now has enough stock to make Plato’s Closet fully operational; it will continue to purchase items, but it can also start selling them, too.

Plato’s Closet will have its four-day grand opening event next week, from Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11, at 1782 Baron Rd.

“Our target audience is teenage to young adult, almost up to 30 years old,” Davis says. “It’s current fashion in sizes from petite to plus. It really meets a huge market of customers, and it definitely is something that’s very unique. There’s really nothing like it in the Okanagan.

“We’ll be grand opening with a really healthy inventory of gently used items in all sizes for all genders, all inclusive.”

If anyone has gently used clothing, shoes or accessories for teens or young adults, all they have to do is visit Plato’s Closet. They can get paid cash, or they can use the value of their items towards a purchase.

“This just offers another opportunity for sustainability, repurposing and the ability for this age group to get cash for their items,” Davis says.

