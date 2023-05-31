Vernon dealerships giving away $10K for every 100 vehicles they sell

They like to have a lot of fun at Vernon Dodge and Vernon Kia.
And you know what’s fun? Letting someone know they’ve won $10,000 cash, that’s what.
Vernon Dodge and Vernon Kia know life is not easy these days, especially if you are making a significant purchase like a vehicle.
That is why the two members of the Johnston Auto Group are giving away $10,000 cash for every 100 cars they sell.
“Johnston Auto Group has been a staple in this community for many years, and we enjoy doing things that are a little different and to create some excitement,” general sales manager Mike Grant says.
Anyone looking to purchase almost any make and model of a new or pre-owned vehicle can win the money. The dealerships have already given away $20,000 to two lucky buyers.
When you think about the odds, where else can you get a 1-in-100 opportunity to win $10,000? The money has been given away about once every six weeks.
“I have been privileged enough to make the winning phone call both times as well as present the $10,000 to the winning person,” Grant says. “I can’t tell you the joy and happiness I get from doing this, so I guess there is something in it for me as well and another reason why I love my job.”
So if you’re thinking about buying a car, truck or minivan, the chance to win $10,000 is reason enough to at least pay a visit to Vernon Dodge or Vernon Kia.
“These promotions give our sales teams a great buzz and make it fun for the car buyer,” Grant says. “We know people are out there buying vehicles, so hopefully they give us a shot.”
More information about Vernon Dodge and Vernon Kia can be found on their websites.
This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.