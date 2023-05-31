Advantages of buying an RV from a dealership

Photo: Contributed

Recreational vehicles are growing in popularity and with so many people entering the market, the question they face is, “Do we buy privately or from a reputable dealership?”

So, how do you do it with confidence you are not only getting the right unit for your needs but also a good quality vehicle at a fair price and avoiding the potential pitfalls of a private sale?

A reputable RV dealer like Traveland RV in West Kelowna, which is bringing back its popular Camper Daze event June 3, not only has the knowledge and expertise to help guide you, but you can also be confident you are getting value for money.

And during Camper Daze, there will not only be the opportunity to save money, but also to learn which RV or camper model best suits your needs. So head over to Traveland RV to enjoy the event and view the large variety of RVs Traveland has on its lot.

Here are some of the main reasons why it’s preferable to purchase an RV from a reputable dealer:

Finding the perfect RV for you

RV dealerships offer a diverse range of RV models, sizes, and floor plans. This extensive selection allows buyers to explore various options and find the perfect RV that suits their needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a bunk model travel trailer or a spacious motorhome, dealerships provide a range of choices to cater to different lifestyles and travel requirements.

Expert guidance — You can’t spend too much for the right RV, and you can't spend too little for the wrong one

Dealership staff members are knowledgeable and experienced professionals who specialize in RVs. They provide valuable guidance throughout the purchasing process, helping buyers understand the features, benefits, and drawbacks of different models. Whether you’re a first-time RV buyer or a seasoned traveler, the expertise of dealership staff can be invaluable in helping you make an informed decision. Once you have selected the perfect RV someone from the dealership will take you through an orientation of your unit demonstrating all the functions of the RV.

Quality assurance

Dealerships prioritize their reputation and customer satisfaction. As a result, they typically maintain higher standards for the RVs they sell. Before putting an RV up for sale, dealerships conduct thorough inspections and address any mechanical issues. This ensures the vehicles are in good condition and are ready for the road. Buying from a dealership assures you of quality and reliability.

Financing options

RV dealerships have established relationships with financial institutions, making it easier for buyers to secure financing. As they deal with RV-specific financing that's not available at traditional bank branches, they can offer longer amortization as they are familiar with the specific RVs. They often represent several different banks and lenders in an effort to get customers the best rates and terms without having to source financing themselves. Having access to financing options through a dealership can simplify the purchasing process, allowing you to spread out the cost over manageable monthly payments.

Warranty coverage

Many RV dealerships offer extended warranties on the vehicles they sell. These warranties provide additional coverage beyond the manufacturer’s warranty, protecting buyers from unexpected repairs and maintenance costs. Having warranty coverage can provide peace of mind, knowing you’re financially protected in case any issues arise after the purchase.

After-sales support

Dealerships provide comprehensive after-sales support to their customers. They typically have service centres with trained technicians who specialize in RV repairs and maintenance. If you encounter any issues or need servicing, you can rely on the dealership’s service department for professional assistance. This support network ensures you receive prompt and reliable help, minimizing downtime and keeping your RV in optimal condition.

Trade-in opportunities

If you already own an RV and are looking to upgrade or downsize, dealerships often provide trade-in options. They can offer you a fair price for your current RV, making the process of upgrading or transitioning to a different model much more convenient. Private sales rarely offer such trade-in opportunities, limiting your options and potentially requiring more effort on your part to sell your existing RV.

Peace of mind

Purchasing from a dealership will give you the peace of mind that you have selected the perfect RV that suits your wants and needs, that it will be free of any liens and you will be aware of damage history to your specific unit.

Dealers, like Traveland RV with its six convenient locations across Western Canada, including its Okanagan location in West Kelowna, also offer special promotions like its popular Caping Daze. After the success of the first Camping Daze event in May, the summer series has been extended with the next event scheduled to take place June 3.

Camping Daze offers you a chance to pick your savings. All June is the Pick and Save sales event at Traveland RV with up to $2,022 in instant rebates, up to $2,022 in store credit or $2,022 increased trade-in value. You choose your deal. For all RVs purchased on June 3, Traveland will make your first two payments, up to $1,000. Buyers can also defer payments for six months, on approved credit.

There will be a barbecue and bouncy castles for the kids, and Traveland RV will highlight manufacturers as well. Those in attendance can enter to win prizes, including a $1,000 parts store credit.

“It’s a fun event for the family,” says general manager Tyler Steel.

Traveland RV has the Okanagan’s largest selection, so those who attend Camping Daze will be able to step inside each unit to get a good feel for what they like.

So, if you are in the market for a new or used RV, check out what Traveland RV, at 1460 Byland Road in West Kelowna, has to offer.