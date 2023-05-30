See Ya Later Winery hosting inaugural Pride in the Vines event next month

Photo: Contributed

See Ya Later Winery is never afraid to throw a good party.

So the South Okanagan winery is throwing a bash next month that will celebrate Pride Month.

“The inspiration came from one of our managers, who is part of the LGBT2Q-plus community,” Arterra Wines Canada West Estates events manager Tara Silvius says. “She moved up from Vancouver and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s not really a lot of these large-scale events that happen up here like they do in Vancouver.’

“She wanted us to see if we could kind of pave the way and start something like that and do a larger scale event like she sees down in Vancouver.”

And that is how Pride in the Vines was born.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, between 1 and 5 p.m. at See Ya Later, which is located at 2575 Green Lake Rd., south of Okanagan Falls.

The all-access tickets include 12 wine tasting stations and multiple food stations, in addition to entertainment, a chef's barbecue lunch and Tickleberry's ice cream.

Pride in the Vines will feature an incredible lineup of entertainment, including the fabulous Ella l’Amoureux, DJ Miss Bliss and Madeline Terbasket, a two-spirit performing artist.

Rebellious Unicorns will be at the party to run the photo booth, and Tickleberry’s will be on site scooping ice cream. Not only that, but the iconic South Okanagan business will also be making a Pride Month-themed ice cream that will be featured at the event.

“We have such a great spot, a large winery that we can have large events, and we've got lots of different spaces for that, so that makes it fun,” Silvius says. “We like a party of any sort up here. It’s really about supporting the community and trying to be inclusive.”

If you are looking to have a good time, good food and good wine, tickets to Pride in the Vines can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.