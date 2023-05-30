FH&P Lawyers can keep you up to speed on fast-changing digital business rules

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna and the Okanagan have started to be known for successful startups and influential online personalities. These unique areas of business have certain guidelines and rules that need to be considered in their operations and structure.

Welcome to the world of digital business law.

Ava Aslani, a business lawyer at FH&P Lawyers, finds inspiration as she explores the legalities of digital business every day for her clients. Aslani provides legal advice and direction to a diverse clientele that ranges from bloggers and social media influencers to tech startups and entrepreneurs, all looking to navigate business in a fast-paced, constantly changing digital world.

“They are all so passionate about what they’re doing,” Aslani says. “On the startup side, they’re trying to solve a problem, and on the influencer/creative side, they’re trying to share a message with their audience. There is a lot of meaning behind what they’re doing and that drives me: their ‘why’ becomes my ‘why.’”

Helping you protect your brand

More and more companies are looking to influencers and lifestyle brands to help market their products. And consumers show, by how many followers these accounts have, that it’s bringing them something of value. This is where the future is headed in terms of the marketing space.

“Some clients are doing this as a side gig—maybe a blog—so we advise them on getting started,” Aslani says. “Then, as they grow and establish their brand, we look at negotiating contracts like marketing agreements, influencer agreements, collaboration contracts and brand partnerships.”

Aslani can also advise on internal governance issues like hiring employees or contractors, and ensuring the company website has a privacy policy, for example.

“It’s very much an emerging area,” Aslani says. “The regulations haven’t really kept up with the change in digital marketing practices, so the law has been playing a little bit of catch-up. With that comes uncertainty for clients on how they should be doing certain things.”

One of the issues Aslani advises her clients on is disclosure, ensuring the public understands whether a celebrity opinion or endorsement they are seeing is actually an advertisement on behalf of a brand.

“When you watch a commercial, you know it’s an advertisement,” she explains. “With social media influencers, however, it works so well because these people become a part of your world. You follow them on Instagram or Facebook, and they’re developing a brand that resonates with their audience, so they become a platform for other brands through this influence. We need to disclose to the public that this is, in fact, marketing.”

Structure to move you forward

Aslani is also committed to guiding digital entrepreneurs through the growth stages of their business. Many have stepped off the path to blaze their own trail with their new product or service, and they need the legal support and guidance to not only reach success but to know that they are starting things off in the best manner. There can be a lot of risk in trying to manoeuvre through the tech business world on your own.

Tech startups have a unique business model, as the growth cycle is rapid and most are looking to scale—to eventually become an acquisition target—and these factors present fresh challenges. As a startup takes hold in the market, there needs to be consideration given to corporate structuring, shareholders’ agreements, intellectual property protection, employment and contractor agreements, and online policies. Having legal guidance and support can make the difference between startup and shutdown.

Aslani’s services are in demand, and she sees continued growth in this field of legal expertise thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of technology and lifestyle marketing.

