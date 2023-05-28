Okanagan Clinical Trials seeks those on autism spectrum to take part in study

Photo: Peter Burdon, Unsplash

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals on the autism spectrum to participate in an ongoing investigational medication research study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for those on the autism spectrum. Individuals on the autism spectrum experience difficulties with social communication and social interaction, and can have repetitive patterns of behaviors, interests or activities.

“Currently, there is no treatment available to address the core symptoms,” says Dr. Eugene Okorie, the principal investigator at Okanagan Clinical Trials and a practicing psychiatrist in the community. “Consequently, there is a need to keep searching for effective therapies.”

Adolescents and adults between the ages of 15 and 45 who are diagnosed on the autism spectrum are eligible to participate. The study is around 24 weeks long, and approximately 105 participants will take part in this phase two study. It is being conducted in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

“Advancing clinical research could profoundly affect the quality of life of future generations; OCT is proud to be a part of this process,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie said.

Participation will not affect provincial medical coverage, and study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, please visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.