New Garden Bistro chef creates new spring menu featuring fresh food from nearby garden

Peak Cellars is taking freshness to an entirely new level this year.

The Carrs Landing winery is home to Garden Bistro, which features a vineyard-side patio with breathtaking views of surrounding orchards, rolling mountains and Okanagan Lake. It is also located 100 metres away from the estate’s half-acre organic vegetable garden and two greenhouses.

And that is the key part of this delicious story.

The new chef at Garden Bistro, Jeremy Tucker, is going to wear quite a path between his kitchen and the garden this year, incorporating as many fresh vegetables and herbs into his dishes as possible.

That is great news for those who will be dining at the bistro this year, who will enjoy fresh items like spring peas, asparagus and garden greens. The new spring menu features dishes like asparagus salad, spring pea pasta and prosciutto arugula pizza.

“The menu was created to complement our estate wines, which tend to be quite crisp, dry, aromatic whites and rosés,” says Tanja Martell, the communications and public relations directors at O’Rourke Family Estate and Peak Cellars.

“He brings a fresh take on incorporating our garden program into every bite that’s on the menu and perfectly pairing it with our estate wines, allowing them to shine.”

Tucker formerly worked at CedarCreek Estate Winery and most recently at a boutique heli ski lodge. He hails from Prince Edward Island, so there is plenty of East Coast influence that will get your tastebuds dancing.

The winery’s sunny season hours are now in effect. The tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the bistro’s hours are noon to 8 p.m.

Garden Bistro is also kicking off its live music series. Some of the valley’s top musicians will be delighting diners each Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon. All you need is a normal reservation to get your seat.

In other O’Rourke news:

• The family’s second winery, O’Rourke Family Estate, is still under construction and a couple years away from completion, but people can keep tabs on its progress by signing up for the winery’s newsletter here.

• Its award-winning 2020 Chardonnay, which placed fifth at Chardonnay du Monde, is now available by the bottle at RauDZ in Kelowna.

“For the true wine lovers,” Martell says, “it's a fantastic opportunity to go have a great meal and try a bottle of that exquisitely elegant, award-winning Chardonnay.”

• O'Rourke Family Estate will be conducting another Masterclass on June 30. Until the winery opens, the Masterclass sessions will be the only way for guests to experience the property, taste the incredible wine and have the opportunity to purchase their favourite bottles. The event on June 30 is a Masterclass in Chardonnay and seafood pairing, hosted by winemaker Nikki Callaway. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the website here.

