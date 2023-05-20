Taste of Trailhead event will showcase benefits of living in Trailhead at the Ponds

Photo: Contributed

If you have always dreamed of living in an Upper Mission home with an unobstructed lake view, you better get moving.

Not only does the Trailhead at the Ponds development offer residences with glorious Okanagan Lake vistas, but the community also allows you to construct your dream home from scratch with the support of four exceptional home builders. Many people are taking advantage of the fantastic opportunity, as homes are selling quickly.

“It’s a great time to get into the community, because you have not only lake views, but you also have city and mountain views,” Carrington Land marketing manager Laura Box says. “So this is your chance to explore the community, get to know the home builders building in the community and the surrounding amenities at our event on May 27.”

If you are wondering what that view might look like, you will have the opportunity to see exactly what it is on Saturday, May 27, during the Taste of Trailhead event. Carrington Homes is inviting the public to come and take a peek at the Okanagan’s largest showhome parade. A whopping seven showhomes will be on display in Trailhead, and the grand opening event will both inform and delight those in attendance.

Each home will feature a different food visitors can enjoy, and there will also be wine and craft beer tasting to wash it all down. The first 100 people who arrive at Taste of Trailhead will receive a bouquet of flowers, and everyone will be entered to win a wine tour experience worth $850 for each show home they tour.

Carrington Homes is one of four award-winning builders that have signed on to construct homes in Trailhead at the Ponds, the others being Kimberley Homes, Richmond Custom Homes and Carriage Signature Homes.

Offering a mix of both walk-up and walk-out style homes, Trailhead at the Ponds will follow one of three architectural styles for each home’s exterior: modern farmhouse, transitional and West Coast modern. Each style boasts a distinct flair that enables you to truly personalize your dream home. There are also a handful of available lots that allow you to bring your own home builder into the mix.

“There are move-in-ready homes available, and then there is all the way up to full custom. There’s a little bit of everything,” Box says. “You can move in right away, or you can wait and customize your home.”

In addition to the stunning views, there are walking paths throughout Trailhead at the Ponds and nearby commercial offerings will be appearing all the time; a new Save On Foods location is slated to open not far from the neighbourhood. There also used to be only one way in and out of the area, but the City of Kelowna’s new South Perimeter Way connects the south end of Gordon Drive to Stewart Road West.

“It’s very secluded, but it still has all the amenities right there,” Box says. “So you you’re within reach of everything, but it’s very quiet.”

The Taste of Trailhead grand opening event will take place between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at 1058 Emslie St. in the Trailhead at the Ponds neighbourhood. You do not have to register for the event, but if you do you will receive another entry into the wine tour experience draw.

More information about Trailhead at the Ponds can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.