Pandosy Village's luxurious new condominiums holding open house Saturday

Brick by brick, 450 Parc has unveiled itself to be the preeminent vision of luxury condominium living in Western Canada.

Designed, hand crafted and built by Craig Mohr with Vineyard Developments, he’s pulled from 21 years of luxury custom home building experience to create 450 Parc. The result is 20 custom, luxury homes within this six-storey concrete, steel and brick building located in the heart of Pandosy Village.

What was once a dream and a rendering is now your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The building, architectural concept and level of design will never be replicated.

Under tarps throughout the final stages of construction, 450 Parc is being revealed.

“When you first arrive you will notice the mixture of steel and brick,” Mohr says. “A lot of what you see in old town Manhattan, when you have both old and new co-existing, is evident here. The result is standout architecture with timeless appeal.”

“Each residence was designed and built as an individual home, with the utmost attention to luxury and detail. The building, and every home inside, has this timeless blend of beauty and balance,” continues Mohr.

The homes, which will be very fitting for those transitioning out of single-family houses, have been individually designed to feel as much like a single family home as possible. As such, 450 Parc has created its own benchmark for Western Canadian condominium living, reminiscent of luxury brownstones in New York City.

“There are no market comparables here. Vineyard Developments has created its very own market segment that is unmatched in Western Canada,” says Re/Max Kelowna’s Darcy Nyrose, who is leading his Nyrose & Associates sales team for 450 Parc.

“Other luxury penthouses on the market are not comparable. They’re in larger buildings, with more residents, atop a diverse range of home sizes, and a cross-section of residents. 450 Parc is different. Only 20 unique, luxurious penthouse-like condominiums with two elevators to accommodate, where no expense has been spared.

“In real estate, luxury is often defined by dollar value and comparative to the top echelon of home sales in a particular category. For 450 Parc, the word luxury means so much more. You have to see it.”

The elevated level of finishings in each home is beyond penthouse quality. Each residence has been custom-designed with elegant finishings, premium appliances and a pride of design.

“A luxury home must be inviting and promote great living through beauty, balance and harmony,” Mohr says. “Luxury should be defined as unique and not easily replicated. It should offer an aesthetic that both inspires and delights.”

There is an uncompromising connection to nature that further exudes the luxury Okanagan lifestyle. Every residence has expansive park views, and many homes also enjoy views of Okanagan Lake. With two spacious outdoor living spaces and sun exposures, homeowners will enjoy a morning coffee on the south patio and in the evening, dine and entertain friends on the north patio.

“If you want to be in a luxury, small-strata-built building with like-minded people, in a walkable and trendy neighbhourhood, with a living space that flows seamlessly from indoor to outdoor,” Mohr says, “this is it.”

Now is your time to witness the unveiling of 450 Parc and see the Vineyard Developments’ and Craig Mohr design qualities that are evident throughout.

The 450 Parc showhome grand opening takes place at 450 Groves Ave. on Saturday, May 20, from 12-4 p.m., with regular showhome hours continuing on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 250-300-3303.

Move in this summer. Only a few luxury residences remain from $1,488,888.

