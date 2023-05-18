Dry ice cleaning, which doesn't harm surfaces, comes to Okanagan with Dominion Dry Ice

Photo: Budd Stanley

Dry ice cleaning, or dry ice blasting, is a new method of cleaning that uses compressed air and small particles of dry ice, or CO2, to blast away years of grease, grime and contaminants. It can get crud off everything from cars and motorcycles to complicated, hard-to-clean things like heat exchangers and heavy equipment.

Daniel Fritter has brought dry ice cleaning to the Okanagan through his new West Kelowna business, Dominion Dry Ice. With a shop off Bylands Road specializing in vehicle cleaning and a mobile service for job-site, building and other on-location services, Dominion Dry Ice offers a method of cleaning that requires no disassembly and evaporates afterward, leaving minimum clean-up.

Photo: Budd Stanley

The best part is it is as gentle as it needs to be.

“With sandblasting, you get that kind of rough texture afterwards. This doesn’t do that at all,” Fritter says. “You can clean painted surfaces, you can clean plastic, and you can clean anodized aluminum with stickers on it. We can make it very non-destructive.”

But it can also remove the thick gunk and undercoating that builds up on old cars, allowing the owner to see if rust is forming on a vehicle’s undercarriage and make suitable repairs—all without any disassembly of the car or risk of damage to even compromised floorpans or surrounding materials.

Dominion Dry Ice in the last couple of weeks has cleaned a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback and a 1965 Shelby Cobra.

Fritter says he got into the business because he “bought another old car” and is passionate about the idea of keeping old cars and motorcycles running. “There’s a lot wrapped up in those old cars that people forget about,” he says. “I legitimately want to keep these things in the best condition they can be, preserve them as best I can and restore them as best I can so that they’re around for the next generation.”

Dominion Dry Ice has its shop in West Kelowna to clean cars and motorcycles, but the business can also come to your workplace and clean everything and anything, like oil and grease residue from the hardest-to-clean commercial kitchens, graffiti from stonework, and dust and dirt from heat exchangers.

“We’re really good at cleaning stuff everyone else hates to clean,” Fritter says. “The more complicated, the more stuff you need to take apart, the dirtier it is … that’s what we excel at.”

More information about Dominion Dry Ice can be found on its website here.

Photos: Budd Stanley Before and after a dry ice cleaning.

