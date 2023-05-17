Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical preaches safety for Electrical Safety Month

Photo: Contributed

If you’re thinking of doing some projects in or around your home this spring, there’s a good chance electricity will be involved.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical wants everyone to know May is Electrical Safety Month, a pivotal period devoted to raising awareness about the potential dangers associated with the misuse of electrical appliances and equipment.

The Vernon-based company specializes in electrical work—along with plumbing, heating and cooling—but it wants to remind individuals, families, organizations, and communities to re-evaluate their relationships with electricity to encourage a safer, more conscious approach to its use.

Electrical hazards, while often underestimated, can have devastating outcomes, including electrical shocks, burns or even fires. Everyday devices such as phones, laptops, kitchen appliances and power tools all pose potential risks if not handled appropriately, but many of these dangers can be prevented through education and by adhering to safety practices.

Spring is a popular time for several electricity-related projects in and around the home, which is why May is the perfect month to ensure everyone is safe around electrical currents.

Fox is currently offering a promotion for generator installations, which makes sense considering the weather is ripe for thunderstorms that can knock out power with one bolt. During a power outage your home has no lights, heat or central air. Your refrigerator, microwave, laundry equipment, Internet and television are rendered useless. These conveniences for granted because they’re always available to us, but what happens when they’re not? Power outages have become more prevalent and problematic in recent years, especially in an increasingly connected world. The power goes out, and the generator goes on. It’s that simple.

Thinking of adding a little pizzazz to your outdoor living this summer? That often includes the installation of a warm or possibly even colourful lighting system to illuminate those gorgeous Okanagan summer nights. Fox can make your vision become a reality.

As the past few days have once again reminded us, it can get a little warm in the Okanagan during the spring and summer months. A ceiling fan can work wonders when it comes to cooling you down as you try to fall asleep. That is another project around the home that requires topnotch electrical work, and Fox will deliver with precision.

Another important electrical buffer is surge protection, especially as more people are working from home and more devices are connected to a building’s electrical outlets. Surge protection is a crucial safeguard to protect electronic devices from voltage spikes or surges, typically caused by lightning, power outages or equipment failures. These sudden voltage increases can cause severe damage, from data loss to irreparable harm to the device’s internal components.

Along that same vein, electrical panel safety is paramount to avoid accidents in homes and workplaces. A primary safety measure is ensuring your panel has enough capacity to handle the electrical load of your building. Overloading the system could lead to fires or equipment damage. The panel should always be easily accessible, kept clear of obstructions for quick shutdowns in emergencies. It is also important to have an updated, clearly labeled panel that details which switches control each circuit. This avoids confusion and ensures proper control over individual electricity sections.

And if you are thinking about finally getting that electric vehicle you’ve been eyeing for years, you will also need to install a charger in your garage. It is a much more convenient option than going to a supercharger, and Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical can install the charger that will work for you.

In homes, workplaces and public spaces, Electrical Safety Month serves as a reminder that everyone plays a vital role in maintaining a safe electrical environment. Everyone should pledge to make electrical safety a priority in their daily lives—not just for this month, but throughout the year.

