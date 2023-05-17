'Health care has to change'

Photo: Contributed A patient having an MRI scan.

It’s closer to home than you think…

An unfortunate misstep off the curb while walking to work. Back pain that persists despite months of yoga and physio. Headaches, blurred vision and clumsiness that’s starting to be concerning.

From acute injuries to unexplained symptoms, pain, lumps and bumps, the answers to so many questions can be found deep in the body. Medical imaging is the vital link between a patient’s symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.

The KGH Foundation has committed to raising $40 million to help fund the changes needed in health care right here at home. This includes advancing clinical and surgical excellence at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), and a $5 million commitment to fund the interior’s first 3T MRI machine.

The KGH Day of Giving is Wednesday, May 17, a one-day call to action to the community to come together and raise the funds needed to advance health care, right here at home.

This year, all funds raised on KGH Day of Giving will go towards the purchase of a state-of-the-art, 3T MRI machine, an acquisition that promises to increase KGH’s imaging capacity, markedly reduce waitlists and dramatically impact the diagnosis and treatment of neurological issues, strokes, abscesses, multiple sclerosis, cancers, and other conditions.

The future of diagnostic care at Kelowna General Hospital begins with 3T MRI

“In many cases, a patient’s diagnostic journey will begin with medical imaging,” explains Dr. Michael Partrick, a radiologist at KGH. “Scans contain important information about what is (or isn’t) present in the area of concern. From soft tissue and ligament damage to brain injuries and abnormalities, tumours and degenerative diseases, imaging is absolutely critical in understanding what we’re dealing with and determining the important next steps.”

Photo: Contributed Members of the diagnostic imaging team at KGH, (from left) Shelby Hashimoto, head ultrasound technician, Shelby Bichel, director of medical imaging, Cindy Stratychuk, head mammography technician, Dr. Brenda Farnquist, medical director and chief radiologist.

In the last four decades, advancements in technology have allowed radiologists like Partrick to see inside the human body, non-invasively, with ever-increasing clarity and precision. In particular, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the imaging technology that uses powerful magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images, has been revolutionary. Today, MRI is used in disease detection, diagnosis, to help guide and monitor treatment and is highly regarded by clinicians across multiple specialties for its versatility.

Compared to CT scans, which are usually better at imaging bones, MRI provides better soft-tissue contrast, differentiating more effectively between fat, water, muscle, and other soft-tissue structures such as ligaments and cartilage. MRI is the standard diagnostic test for the nervous system and brain issues such as multiple sclerosis and spinal cord lesions. The image is highly detailed and can show even the smallest abnormality.

MRI is more than just another test. It is one of the most powerful diagnostic tools in modern clinical medicine.

“We don’t just need a replacement. We need a second machine.”

Currently, KGH has a single 1.5T MRI on site. It is the oldest standalone MRI in B.C., having been in operation for 20 years. It is at the end of its life cycle, yet still operational 147 hours per week.

Furthermore, in the Central Okanagan, the demand for MRI in our community far exceeds the current capacity with the existing machine. The result is long wait times, referral to other hospitals, or patients choosing privately funded options.

“Demand for MRI is nearly double what we are able to accommodate at KGH,” says Dr. Brenda Farnquist, medical director and chief radiologist at KGH. “We don’t just need to replace the MRI machine we have. We need a second machine.”

Taking action

To address the growing demand and backlog of Central Okanagan patients waiting for an MRI, the province recently announced a commitment to replace the existing 1.5T MRI at KGH.

“It’s past time. The numbers tell the story,” says KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young. “We are grateful the ministry has recognized the need to increase capacity and access to MRI for the people who live in the Central Okanagan. With the community’s help, KGH will be the first and only site in the interior with a state-of-the-art, 3T MRI.”

3T MRI: The gold standard

A 3T MRI machine delivers twice the magnetic strength of a standard 1.5T MRI giving radiologists the highest quality images possible with superior clarity and detail. Because the image quality of an MRI depends on signal and field strength, having double the signal strength allows a 3T MRI scan to be completed in up to half the time or with up to twice the detail. As such, the imaging speed of the 3T can have a greater impact on operational efficiency.

World-class care, close to home

The foundation recently launched its Closer to home than you think campaign to address the growing concerns facing health care specifically in the southern interior region.

“Health care has to change,” says Young. “Efforts like the KGH Day of Giving help us raise much-needed funds that allow us to be responsive and nimble in addressing the changes we need, right here at home. And, most importantly, this funding enables us to act now.”

For more information on the KGH Day of Giving and to make a donation, visit kghfoundation.com/day-of-giving.

Photo: Contributed Dr. Michael Partrick, radiologist, and Bonnie Cooper, head MRI technician at KGH.

