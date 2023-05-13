Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking volunteers to participate in clinical research

Photo: Contributed Simone van der Koelen, Unsplash

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with schizophrenia to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

The Kelowna medical research company is currently conducting a study to determine the safety and effectiveness of an investigational medication to improve cognitive impairment for individuals living with schizophrenia.

“Currently, schizophrenia and the medications to manage it impair the cognition of patients, resulting in negative impacts on function and quality of life,” Okanagan Clinical Trials principal investigator Dr. Eugene Okorie says. “This trial offers an opportunity to explore the effectiveness and tolerability of a medication that could help with the cognitive impairments associated with schizophrenia and medications used to manage it.”

“Cognitive impairment is a common symptom in people with schizophrenia and treatments are highly needed,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “OCT is excited to participate in this study to determine if this medication is effective.”

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be male or female aged 19 to 50 years of age. Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.