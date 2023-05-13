The Dirty Bee Flower Farm offers you-pick and subscription programs, among others

Photo: Contributed

Can you ever go wrong with fresh flowers?

Of course not.

“They’re actually proven to be beneficial to your health, your mood … everything,” says Arlene Schuppener of The Dirty Bee Flower Farm. “They always make a hero out of anybody.”

The smiles that flowers create are a big reason why Arlene and her husband, Derrick, got out of the rat race three years ago and set out to build their flower farm on 10 acres of land at 3420 Turnbull Rd. in West Kelowna.

One of the main attractions of The Dirty Bee is the You Pick Flower Experience, where customers can book a time to pick the flowers they love best and turn them into a glorious bouquet. The You Pick option, which can be booked privately for bigger groups, is great for couples, businesses, girls’ nights out, bridal parties or anyone, really, who could simply use the peacefulness and tranquility of being surrounded by two acres of flowers.

“That’s why we decided to offer an on-farm experience like You Pick, so we can share it with people,” says Arlene, who used to be a hotel manager. “People leave grinning from ear to ear, no matter what, when they’ve been spending time in flowers.”

Another popular service of The Dirty Bee is its Seasonal Bouquet Subscriptions. You can sign up to receive flowers for four, eight or 12 weeks, and you can pick them up either at The Dirty Bee itself or one of two convenient locations in Kelowna and Peachland. You can also choose when you would like to begin receiving flowers, depending on which of the more than 70 annuals and perennials you prefer.

Photo: Contributed

“Some people like the early flowers, like peonies, some people like mid-summer, which is popular for sunflowers, or they can even start later in the season if they prefer dahlias,” Arlene says, adding a subscription would make a great Mother’s Day gift. “It’s cool, because it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

The Schuppeners have implemented some old-school ways at their young flower farm, which is entering its third season of growing. Taking a page from generations past, The Dirty Bee is committed to respecting a flower’s natural lifecycle. Instead of waiting until May long weekend, the Schuppeners in February and March plant some of their flowers that prefer to grow strong root systems in cool weather.

“It helps us offer flowers for more months of the year,” she says.

The Dirty Bee also offers bouquet making workshops for groups, a small campground and professional photography space. It is also offered as a ceremony site for micro weddings. Another of its popular events is the Sunday night Bloom Bar, where people can come and make their bouquets from the best flowers of the week the Schuppeners have already picked.

If you can’t make it to The Dirty Bee Flower Farm, you can still find its colourful and fragrant offerings elsewhere throughout the Central Okanagan. You can pick up one of its bouquets or flower bunches at Nature's Fare Market in West Kelowna or from its booth at the Peachland Farmers Market.

“Our flowers last so long because they’re grown here—not flown here,” Arlene says. "Often, the flowers that people purchase have already spent much of their lifespan travelling and don't last as long as fresh picked flowers.”

You can never go wrong with fresh flowers. You might even see one of their honeybees that work in the flower fields, which is how the farm got its name.

“Generally the bees don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Arlene says with a laugh. “They’re too busy collecting their nectar.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.