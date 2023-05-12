You could turn $100 investment into gorgeous Blind Bay home through New Home Raffle

Photo: Contributed

Imagine transforming a mere $100 into a breathtaking $756,000 home, a feat attainable through the New Home Raffle organized by the Attainable Housing Development Society.

This raffle offers not just a house, but a lifestyle; a dream home nestled in serene Blind Bay, B.C., where rural tranquility meets urban accessibility.

Envision your life in the heart of Shuswap Lake Estates in Blind Bay, which is a haven between Salmon Arm and Kamloops. This picturesque community is cradled by green mountain ranges, with the placid Shuswap Lake as its heart. Here, city noise surrenders to the quiet symphony of nature.

Your prize is a newly constructed, three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at the epicentre of activity, minutes away from the esteemed Shuswap Lake Golf Course, a well-equipped marina and an array of provincial parks. This grade-entry abode is flexible, with space for additional rooms or a home office, tailored to fit the winner’s lifestyle.

Blind Bay is a gem in the Columbia Shuswap region, a mere five-minute detour from the Trans-Canada Highway. It’s well-connected, with Kamloops, Vernon, Sicamous and Revelstoke all within an hour’s drive. From Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, it’s a leisurely three and a half hours, while Banff, Jasper and Calgary are just six hours away.

This location is a gateway to the wine country of the B.C. Interior, surrounded by premium wineries and close to Sun Peaks—B.C.’s largest destination ski resort. Living here presents limitless opportunities for adventure and leisure, with a marina and championship golf course on your doorstep.

Proceeds from the New Home Raffle will support AHDS’s mission to restore accessible housing, creating opportunities for people from all walks of life. This initiative will not only help the current generation but also ensure future generations have access to affordable housing.

AHDS is determined to “fill the gap” in the housing supply demand and with a unique approach. It strives to provide accessible housing that contributes to the economic growth and well-being of Interior communities, ensuring every person has a place they can call home.

That is the power of a $100 ticket.

